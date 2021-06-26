D.he organization Reporters Without Borders warned in advance of “serious consequences for the freedom of the press”. But the small chamber of the Swiss parliament – the Council of States – was not impressed: With 32 votes against twelve it passed a measure that was also rejected by the major publishers and the Minister of Justice: the word “special” is deleted. Anyone who wants to prevent the publication of a newspaper or the broadcasting of a program must assert a “particularly serious disadvantage”. If he can, the court will issue a “super-provisional order”. In future, a “serious disadvantage” should be enough to be able to issue a ban.

Did the MPs primarily think of their own protection? The stricter regulation goes back to an article in Weltwoche. The newspaper had reported that a nationally known Valais minister and former party president of the Christian Democrats was making maintenance payments for an illegitimate child. The politician reacted with a “super-provisional order” – but it arrived too late. The article appeared in the printed edition and was deleted from the Internet. The newspaper had not even been heard. She had good reasons for publication – and in retrospect the article was approved in court. What was significant was the fact that the politician himself disclosed his privacy – which is worth protecting – in the media and had previously reported ruefully about a lover in the Sonntags-Blick: in the course of an alleged agreement that left him with extensive control over the reporting.

The “small publishers” ridiculed

With the “super-provisional order”, the rich and powerful can take action against unpleasant publications. The aspect that false or defamatory statements can be denied and reprimanded through later legal proceedings, but can hardly be eliminated from the world, is more topical than ever. The initiators of the change in the law assert this concern. It is about “shifting the weight a little more in the direction of the protection of legitimate personal rights,” said the liberal MP Thomas Hefti. His social democratic colleague Daniel Jositsch even believes that the “little man or woman on the street” will be better protected. With “lower hurdles” they could better defend themselves against the press – for the oligarchs this is not a problem anyway. The proponents used them mainly as bogus and ridiculed the “poor journalists” and defenseless “small publishers”.

In the end, it was at least agreed that the debate had remained superficial, even frivolous. The law is “neither an attack on democracy nor censorship,” says Thomas Hefti. The Tages-Anzeiger belittles it as an “opportunity to wipe out journalists”. “Removing an adverb can change a lot,” says Denis Masmejan, head of the Swiss section of Reporters Without Borders.

For him, the relief to take action against press articles establishes a form of “pre-censorship”. He fears massive “intimidation” by actors “who want to prevent their names from appearing in the media at all costs”. Masmejan is hoping for the legal commission of the great chamber, the National Council. However, in view of the clear approval of the Council of States and the prevailing mood in parliament, a withdrawal seems unlikely.