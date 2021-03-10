ÜThe European Parliament debated on Wednesday about “attempts by governments to silence the free media”. It was about Hungary and Poland, as always with this topic. Viktor Orbán’s government did not renew the license of the independent radio station Klubradio in mid-February. The Polish government wants to introduce a tax on advertising, which led to violent protests. But this time Slovenia was also on the agenda – that was new.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Prime Minister Janez Janša recently attacked a journalist from Politico in Brussels who had reported critical of the pressure on the media in Slovenia. Janša accused her on Twitter of making a living by lying. That called the EU Commission on the scene – not for the first time. Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová had reprimanded Janša in 2020 for “hatred and threats” against journalists. The most recent episode was the reason Parliament turned its gaze to Slovenia. The country will hold the EU Council Presidency in the second half of the year.

“Frequent verbal attacks against journalists”

Jourová warned the government again on Wednesday. There are “continued attempts in Slovenia to undermine the sustainable funding and independence of the national press agency,” she said in parliament. “Frequent verbal attacks against journalists are also a cause of serious concern.” Without mentioning Janša by name, she said: “Our job as politicians is to answer questions with facts, not attacks.”

Janša was spared on Wednesday by politicians from the Christian-Democratic EPP Group; he himself belongs to this party family. In contrast, the leader of the Liberals of Renew Europe, the former Romanian Prime Minister and EU Commissioner Dacian Ciolos, attacked him directly. “The freedom of the press is already under pressure in Poland and Hungary, and now Janez Janša wants to join this sinister club in Slovenia. The Commission and the Council should use all tools to protect freedom of the press, ”said Ciolos. Speakers from the Social Democrats, Greens and Leftists also called for this, while right-wing populists dismissed the whole debate as “propaganda”. Jourová pointed out that the Commission’s powers are “very limited” when it comes to freedom of the press. In the next few months she wants to make a legislative proposal to protect journalists from “unfounded legal proceedings”.

The disputes go back a long way

Janez Janša has been in a clinch with some domestic media and journalists, practically since he returned to the post of prime minister a good year ago. On his favorite medium, Twitter, “Marshal Twito” accuses certain journalists of being “liars” particularly easily. In Slovenia, his dispute with the STA news agency is currently causing waves. The government requires the agency, which is wholly owned by the state, to provide information about employees and customers. Because the STA opposed this, the communications office stopped the flow of money, but the news agency continues to operate for the time being. Now Janša accused the SDA director Bojan Veselinovič that he was a “political tool of the extreme left” and that he had to be held responsible for illegal actions – which in concrete terms remained open.

However, the critics with allegations against the head of the Christian Democratic party SDS are not squeamish either. The arguments with Janša, a prominent figure in Slovenian politics for more than 30 years and now head of government for the third time, go back a long way. Janša is often compared to the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, with whom he actually has a close political partnership. However, his position in the country is completely different: while Orbán has ruled with a two-thirds majority for ten years, Janša is dependent on a fragile four-party coalition. In February, he withstood a no-confidence motion in parliament. The media landscape in Slovenia is predominantly left-wing liberal, despite some Janša-friendly media that was also raised with money from Hungary.