Freedom of the press | In Russia, charges were brought against an American-Russian journalist

The journalist is accused of not having registered as a foreign operator while in Russia. This can result in a maximum of five years in prison.

According to the Russian Criminal Code, a Russian citizen must register as a foreign operator if he “targetedly” collects information that could harm Russia’s national security.

According to critics, the lazily worded law is intended as a bludgeoning weapon of the administration, which can be used to silence journalists in particular.

Kurmasheva works for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a media company funded by the US Congress. He is the second US reporter for The Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia within a year by Evan Gershkovich after. Gershkovich is accused of espionage, which his employer and the US administration have denied.

Kurmasheva was arrested last week after months of waiting for her passport to be returned. The journalist’s US and Russian passports were confiscated in June when he tried to return to his country of residence in the Czech Republic.

Kurmaševa is being held in pretrial detention, which will likely continue until at least December 5.