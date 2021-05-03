Freedom of the press HS publishes a mini-documentary The Silent, in which Riku Rantala and Tunna Milonoff report on Europe’s reduced press freedom as reporters.

Undisputed refers to Hungarian journalists who adhered to their principles and refused to submit to political guidance.

In Russia free media is incited, journalists are imprisoned in Belarus. Even within the European Union, freedom of expression is declining.

“Colleagues in Hungary are in a really difficult situation at the moment,” says HS’s editor-in-chief Kaius Niemi in a mini-document Non-silent.

Helsingin Sanomat publishes Non-silent in honor of International Press Freedom Day. It is celebrated annually on May 3rd.

Mini document have produced Riku Rantala and Tunna Milonoffthat occur Non-silent in the role of news anchors and reporters.

Non-silent the situation in Hungary in particular is highlighted. There, the large 80-member editorial of the large independent news site Index was canceled last summer after the editor-in-chief had smoked out for political reasons.

Reporters set up a new news media to replace it, with crowdfunding Telex, one of the few creators of free journalism in Hungary.

“Readers wanted us to continue our work,” says one of Telex’s editors-in-chief, Veronika Munk. “We work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and provide readers with impartial, fact-based and quality news coverage.”

Telexin the operating environment is difficult, and Helsingin Sanomat has cooperated with it.

“If this happens in Hungary, the same can happen anywhere in Europe,” says editor-in-chief Niemi. “Wherever independent journalism is at stake, yes we have to jesus guys.”