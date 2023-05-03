Freedom of the press | Finland fell 13 places in the comparison measuring the safety of journalists

This year, too, Finland was fifth in the international press freedom comparison. The chairman of the Reporters Without Borders Association considers the preservation of the same place a minor miracle.

Finland has collapsed in a comparison measuring the safety of suppliers.

Last year, Finland ranked 10th in the press freedom comparison of the international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) regarding the safety of journalists, but this year the ranking fell to thirteenth. The final ranking is 23rd.

The reason for the collapse is the verdicts received by Helsingin Sanomat’s journalists due to a magazine article published about the Communication Center.

In the press freedom comparison Finland retained last year’s fifth place. Even the previous year, Finland was second in the comparison.

Last year, Finland fell several places and ended up in fifth place. At that time, the reasons for the fall were, among other things, the accusations received by the editors of HS and the increasing financial concentration of the media.

For years, Finland was number one in the comparison, until it dropped to third in 2017. At that time, the ranking was influenced by the then prime minister’s Juha Sipilä (central) pressure attempt on Yle’s editors.

The following year, Finland’s ranking fell again. At that time, RSF cited, among other things, the home search of the home of a HS reporter related to the Viestikoekeskus case.

Press corps chairman of without borders Yrsa Grüne-Luoma says in the press release that Finland’s remaining fifth in the overall index is even a small miracle. The drop in the comparison measuring the safety of journalists is alarming to him.

“This is the result of the lawsuit against the editors of Helsingin Sanomat. When journalists now have to fear even harsh judgments for doing their work, the living space of journalism is shrinking. Fake news factories are destroying press freedom in the world, Finland is sawing off its own branch,” says Grüne-Luoma.

In January 2023, the District Court of Helsinki convicted two journalists of Helsingin Sanomat in the Viestikoekeskus trial for revealing a security secret. Supplier Tuomo Pietiläinen was punished with a 50-day fine, journalist Laura Halminen was left unsentenced to punishment.

Both expressed dissatisfaction with the district court verdict. The same was done by Sanoma Media Finland, which was ordered by the district court to remove the Viestikoekeskus story from the internet. Also the Deputy Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict.

About the Message Center thing According to Grüne-Luoma, the charges filed and especially the sentences handed down as a result are a significant problem in Finland, but also internationally.

“According to RSF, the verdicts have weakened both the safety of journalists and the legal operating environment of journalism in Finland. However, RSF has rightly emphasized that the judgments handed down in Finland on the disclosure of state secrets are a dangerous precedent also internationally. So the damage does not only concern Finland,” says Grüne-Luoma.

In international in the comparison measuring freedom of the press, Norway held the top spot for the seventh year in a row. Denmark is third and Sweden fourth. This year, Ireland wedged itself in the middle of the Nordic countries.

The Asian countries Vietnam, China and North Korea take the lead in the comparison.

Russia has strangled media activities even more and dropped nine positions to 164th place.

Now the published World Press Freedom Index shows that press freedom is fluctuating at a record high in the world.

The direction in the whole world is bad. According to RSF, which carried out the comparison, for example, there is no longer a single country classified as “good” in North and South America. The overall situation has weakened significantly in Africa as well.

Secretary General of RSF Christophe Deloire cites Brazil’s rise to 18th place and Senegal’s drop to 31st place as examples of unprecedented variation.

“This instability stems from the increased aggressiveness of authorities in many countries and the growing hostility towards journalists on social media and in the physical world.”

According to Deloire, fake news, which has grown into a large industry, is also behind the bad development.

According to RSF, one of the factors accelerating the phenomenon is the social platform Twitter. RSF finds Twitter’s new owner very worrying Elon Musk’s an approach that favors paid content more than the accuracy of the content.

RSF is also concerned about the role of artificial intelligence in amplifying fake news, which has grown to enormous proportions.

RSF has been publishing an international press freedom comparison since 2002. The comparison includes 180 countries and regions.

Correction 3.5. 9:25 a.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that Finland would have dropped ten places in the comparison measuring the safety of journalists. Finland was previously in tenth place and fell 13 places down.