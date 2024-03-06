Freedom of the press | A journalist who criticized the Russian attack was sentenced to years in prison in Russia

Roman Ivanov said in court that he is innocent and that journalism is suppressed in Russia.

in Russia the court ordered on Wednesday the reporter Roman Ivanov51, to prison for his criticism of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

Ivanov was sentenced to seven years in prison for “spreading false information about the Russian armed forces” on social media.

He had criticized Russia's attack on Ukraine and the massacre of Russian troops in Bucha in the Telegram messaging service and in the Russian Vkontakte.

Ivanov, who was arrested last year, said in court that he is innocent and that journalism is suppressed in Russia.

“Peace and freedom,” he shouted Wednesday as he left the courtroom after hearing his sentence.

“We are by your side. You are not alone,” shouted supporters present, according to AFP.

Shortly after the start of the war of aggression two years ago, strict censorship laws were introduced in Russia, making it illegal to criticize the war or disseminate information that casts the Russian military in an unfavorable light.