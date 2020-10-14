The central government has also allowed the school to open from October 15 with some conditions in the guidelines issued for Unlock 5. However, the Center has left its final decision to the states. Some state governments, including Punjab, have decided to open schools. These states are also issuing their own guidelines. Meanwhile, there has been a lot of discussion on Twitter about whether it is right to open a school when control of the Kovid-19 epidemic has not been achieved. On Twitter, #school_ is opening up on this high-profile trend.

People are counting the reasons for opening school

The Twitter handle @SisodiaPragya made several arguments in support of opening the school from 15 October. He wrote, ‘They (children) are showing Hindi homework instead of Sanskrit homework on the zoom call. Children are not learning even a single word from what is being taught in various videos. We (Guardian) are writing their exam paper. They do not respond to the zoom app by pretending that their personal computer does not have a mic. They (children) are getting fat. ‘

‘Professional courses are not possible at home’

Another user @ NikhilG19540827 tagged UGC and its Vice-Chairman Bhushan Patwardhan and demanded the opening of higher educational institutions. He said in support of his demand, ‘Higher educational institutions should be opened with full system of vigilance investigation and vigilance. Professional courses like MBA, Engineering, Medicine cannot be studied at home. Eight months have gone bad. Now start the class. ‘ He has also tagged the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka in his tweet.

Destruction rains … All private and government institutions closed for two days, online classes also leave

‘Can not put children’s lives in danger‘

However, most Twitter users are not in favor of opening schools. They say that when it is possible to study at home with the help of technology, then why put children at risk of Kovid-19 epidemic. The Twitter handle @nuryanana_kaush said, ‘Children are considered national assets, so their lives should not be endangered. I firmly believe that schools, colleges, universities should be opened only when the country is declared free. Otherwise, the children who are not in the final years, promote them in the next class.

‘Why do you need to go to school if you have online classes’

One user wrote, ‘We are also with those who are getting #school_open_display trends. Well, the joke is different, but when there is a facility for online classes then what is the need to open a school? If the schools are opened, the situation of the epidemic in the country can worsen There is no need to open a school right now.

‘Uncle, don’t listen to the ante government’

At the same time, @ hyan49952786 said that he is a 10th standard student and he is completely satisfied with online education. He wrote, “There is no need to open a school.” He also served as Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Ministry and Pt. Tagged Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said, “Uncle of these 30-35 years, don’t listen to aunts.”

‘Change the trend’

At the same time, another user ParthBhagat_28 even appealed to trend #school_nahi_khulne_dijiye instead of #school_open. He wrote, ‘If you agree then make #school_nahi_khulne_dijiye trend instead of #school_open_dije.’

Over 75% of Guardian opposition

Keep in mind that the central government had allowed the schools to be partially opened from September 1 in the fourth phase of Unlock India. The guidelines issued then said that if a child needs the teacher’s help to understand something, then he can go to school for some time with the written permission from his parent. In various surveys conducted following the Centre’s guidelines, more than 75 percent of the parents expressed their reluctance to send their children to school. Now when #school_ is opening trend, most people are expressing the same sentiment on Twitter.