Freedom of speech | Yle: An employee of the ministry mocked the minister – allowed, says Chancellor of the Exchequer Pöysti

Attorney general Tuomas Pöystin according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs employee’s freedom of speech was restricted last summer the government’s racism crisis in connection with, Yle news. Yle has obtained the documents, the conclusions of which reveal the matter.

According to Yle, the employee criticized the Prime Minister’s Office (VNK) for being told to delete the publications he had made on the intranet, i.e. the internal communication channel.

The employee had been published by the Minister of Economic Affairs at the time Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) after the vote of confidence, pictures from Junnila’s public Facebook updates. These included, among others, a picture resembling a Ku Klux Klan snowman shared by Junnila.

In addition, the employee shared the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) the comment in which the minister was playing with the term blue-eyedness.

The employee had shared the comments of basic Finnish ministers with satirical accompanying texts.

The State Council the news manager of the internal communications unit called the employee and asked to remove the pictures.

At first, the employee refused, citing freedom of speech. In the end, he ended up deleting the photos because, according to the employee, the news manager had said there might be consequences. According to VNK, the news manager did not comment on the matter.

Mightily according to Pöysti states in his assessment that “restricting freedom of speech solely on the basis that some content is politically sensitive, ambiguous or unpleasant is not in accordance with the conditions for limiting freedom of speech”. He considers that the content published by the employee was related to “political discussion and a generally important topic”, so the publications were subject to increased protection of freedom of speech.

The government’s racism crisis in the summer of 2023 finally led to Junnila get rid of from the position of the Minister of Economic Affairs.