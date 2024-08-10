Freedom of speech | Turkey restored access to Instagram

10.8. 23:40

Turkey said on Saturday that it had restored access to the social media service Instagram after blocking access to the application for nine days, reports the Reuters news agency.

Turkey blocked access to Instagram on August 2 after accusing the app of a Hamas leader to Ismail Haniyeh about preventing death-related condolence publications.

Turkey has condemned Israel’s attack on Gaza, demanded an immediate ceasefire and criticized the West for its support for Israel.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said the messaging service in X negotiations with the country’s Instagram, as a result of which the service promised to meet the demands set by Turkey.

The nine-day Instagram ban sparked protests from app users and small businesses that reach their customers through the platform.