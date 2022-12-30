Freedom of speech | Turkey put the journalist on the terrorist list and offers a reward for him: “This is a medal of honor”

Reporters Without Borders considers Turkey’s actions to be another attack on investigative journalism.

Turkey is set by the editor of Can Dündar to the “grey list” of the Ministry of the Interior. The state claims he is a member of a terrorist organization and offers a reward of around 25,000 euros for help in catching him.

Dündar, who received several awards for his work for freedom of speech, worked for a long time in Turkey’s leading media. Then he got into the teeth of the state leadership with his stories about demonstrations and arms exports. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for him to be condemned.

Dündar was able to escape to Germany before being sentenced to 27 years in prison. The Ministry of the Interior’s “grey list” is the latest blow against Dündar.

“Erdogan put my name on the terrorist list and put a reward on me. It’s a medal of honor. I attach it to my chest,” Dündar commented on the matter on Twitter.

At the same time, he scolded Turkish journalists who work in media that support the regime.

“Is this better than being on the list of ‘journalists traveling on Erdoğan’s plane’?” All dissidents will end up here one day.”

Press corps Turkish representative of the without borders organization Erol Önderoğlu considers the terrorist claim to be nonsense.

The Turkish Interior Ministry claims Dündar is a member of the Fetö movement, which it classifies as a terrorist, on its wanted list. It means living in exile by Fethullah Gülen supporters. The current Turkish leadership accuses the Gülenists of planning the 2016 coup attempt.

Turkey has also brought up the Fetö movement in the negotiations regarding Finland’s NATO membership. Erdoğan demands that Finland start handing over to Turkey the members of all the organizations it classifies as terrorists, including Fetö.

“Dündar has not been convicted of belonging to Fetö. This is about intimidating a journalist living in exile,” Önderoğlu commented to HS.

“Not a single critical journalist in Turkey has been accused as a journalist, but instead they have been labeled as ‘terrorists’ or ‘members of an illegal organization’, as in the case of Dündarink.”

In recent years, journalists have been pushed into a tight spot in Turkey. Mainstream media are controlled or owned by the state, and independent media operate mainly on the internet.

“This is yet another random act that attacks investigative journalism in the name of national interest.”