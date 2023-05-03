Freedom of speech | Today is press freedom day – the UN awarded three Iranian journalists

The UN warns that press freedom is under threat around the world.

of the UN the educational, scientific and cultural organization Unesco awarded the 2023 World Press Freedom Award to three Iranian women, says, among other things news agency AP.

The awardees are imprisoned journalists: Niloufar Hamedi reports Mahsa Aminin of death last September. Elaheh Mohammadi wrote about Amin’s funeral. Narges Mohammadi has worked for several years as a journalist and is also one of Iran’s most famous activists, AP writes.

Amini, 22, died after being apprehended by Iran’s chastity police. The reason for the arrest was an improperly worn hijab.

“Now, more than ever, it is important to pay respect to all women journalists who are prevented from doing their work and whose safety is threatened,” said the Secretary-General of UNESCO, who announced the winners Audrey Azoulay According to AP.

On Wednesday is international press freedom day. Press freedom is under threat around the world, and journalists are constantly subjected to harassment and violence, the UN warns on the occasion of Freedom of Expression Day.

“Our freedom depends on the freedom of the press,” said the UN Secretary General António Guterres according to news agency AFP.

According to Guterres, freedom of the press is “the basis of democracy and justice and the lifeblood of human rights”.

“But everywhere in the world, press freedom is under attack,” he said in a video message at a conference held at the UN headquarters in New York.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalist organization at least 67 journalists and media workers will be killed in 2022, says a US newspaper The New York Times.

“Truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech, which aim to blur the lines between fact and fiction, science and conspiracies,” Guterres said.

At the event, speeches were also heard from representatives of the media. In the speeches, among other things, the editor of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal who was arrested in Russia came to the fore. by Evan Gershkovich situation.

Russia accuses Gershkovich, who was arrested at the end of March, of espionage. Gershkovich has denied the accusations, and the US president, among others Joe Biden has demanded the release of the journalist.