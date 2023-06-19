Tuesday, June 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Freedom of speech | THL requires its researchers to refrain from sharply criticizing the government’s program

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Freedom of speech | THL requires its researchers to refrain from sharply criticizing the government’s program

According to THL’s internal message, the institution will form a common position on the government program in the fall. The jurists interviewed by HS consider the guidelines problematic in terms of freedom of speech.

Health and the management of the welfare institution THL instructs its researchers to represent the institution’s “common position” in public. This is evident from a message seen by Helsingin Sanomat, which was published on THL’s internal channels.

According to the message, THL will form a joint position on the government’s program goals in the fall. The implementation of the government program offers numerous opportunities to make an impact, the message says.

“Each of us presents THL’s common position in public. We should therefore choose the places of influence, maintain relationships with key stakeholders and be open to different positions. Conscious confrontation and positioning can hinder our ability to influence in the future.”

The message is titled The board program has been completed – we should present our views and proposals in a constructive and coordinated manner.

“We can strengthen our social impact by presenting our positions in a coordinated manner, supported by communication and line management,” it says.

See also  Board negotiations | Information from HS: Income limit for work-based immigration rising to 1,600 euros

THL’s the general manager Markku Tervahautan according to the policy on forming and communicating a common position has been made in the institution’s management group.

Tervahauta says that there are many small things in the government program, but from the institution’s point of view, the most important is the “big picture” of promoting the well-being and health of the population.

“We have been looking for a communication angle, so that our position would come across well in broad entities. If we immediately pull the rug out from under the carpet with terrible exaggerations with some minor detail of the government’s program, it may be that we will not be listened to with such a sensitive ear in the overall picture and their consequences.”

According to Tervahauta, the statement of an individual THL expert is often interpreted in the media as “THL’s position”. That’s why the institution now wants to form a common position on government program goals and communicate it in a coordinated way.

Does this mean that THL researchers are no longer allowed to freely share their views in public?

See also  Acquisitions Grocery giant Unilever tries to buy pharmaceutical giant Glaxo's consumer products for more than 60 billion euros

“This does not mean that our experts cannot present their own views. But it would be important for us to be more moderate in that way, to always consider the whole,” Tervahauta answers.

“It would be important that we were more moderate in that way, that we always consider the whole.”

THL is an independent state expert and research institute whose mission is to promote people’s well-being, health and safety. THL’s operation is based on the law.

Emeritus Professor of Administrative Law Olli Mäenpää considers THL’s management’s message problematic. He says civil servants have the freedom of speech protected by the constitution to present factual and justified views on the government program as well.

“You can’t coordinate the views of officials in such a way that everyone speaks with one accord. Freedom of speech is regulated by law, and the instructions of the Institute of Health and Welfare cannot determine or set guidelines for what kind of views officials are allowed to express.”

Mäenpää also draws attention to the fact that THL announces that it will form its position on the government’s program goals in the fall.

See also  11 special editions with a track in the name

“Officials cannot have their own positions on the government program, but their task is to comply with political decisions, as long as they are in accordance with the law. This position statement is also formulated in a very special way. It is the duty of the official and civil servant to comply with the law and to act impartially, independently and equitably.”

Helsinki assistant professor of public law at the university Ida Koivisto knocks out the message even more sharply with turns of phrase.

“Freedom of speech is a basic and human right, the restriction of which with such an instruction below the law is, in my view, illegal,” says Koivisto.

He emphasizes that the core of freedom of speech is the opportunity to criticize political decisions.

“Officials and other employees must be loyal to the employer, but on the basis of the loyalty obligation, you cannot instruct or prohibit them from presenting factual opinions.”

#Freedom #speech #THL #requires #researchers #refrain #sharply #criticizing #governments #program

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ahmed bin Mohammed visits the headquarters of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and reviews the progress of work in the Dubai Academic Health Corporation

Ahmed bin Mohammed visits the headquarters of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and reviews the progress of work in the Dubai Academic Health Corporation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result