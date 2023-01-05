Friday, January 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Freedom of speech | The magazine Charlie Hebdo angered Iran with caricatures of the Ayatollah

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in World Europe
0

Iran warned France of the consequences as soon as Wednesday, after the mock pictures were published. It also summoned the French ambassador for an interview on Wednesday.

Iran said on Thursday that it will close the French research institute operating in the country in protest of the latest attack by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

On Wednesday, the newspaper published caricatures of Iran’s religious leader, the Ayatollah About Ali Khamenei in support of the Iranian protesters.

The IFRI (Institut Français de Recherche en Iran) specialized in history and archeology under the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been operating in Tehran since 1983. The institute was sometimes closed for a long time, but it was reopened by the previous president of Iran Hassan Rouhani in the season.

Iran warned France of the consequences as soon as Wednesday, after the mock pictures were published. It also summoned the French ambassador for an interview on Wednesday.

See also  East Asia Chinese military planes fly again in Taiwan's air defense zone - Just days earlier, Biden announced US assistance to Taiwan if necessary

There have been protests in Iran for more than three months since a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini died under unclear circumstances at the hands of the chastity police. Iran has tried to suppress the protests with extreme measures. According to the Norwegian-based Iran Human Rights organization, almost 500 protesters have been killed.

From the no-nonsense The Charlie Hebdo magazine became world famous in 2015, when Islamist terrorists attacked its editorial office after the magazine published caricatures of the prophet of Muhammad. 12 people died in the attack.

The magazine is made under 24-hour police guard in a secret location. It has caused diplomatic difficulties for France at regular intervals by offending not only Muslims but also other religious groups.

#Freedom #speech #magazine #Charlie #Hebdo #angered #Iran #caricatures #Ayatollah

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Activision Blizzard Acquisition: Wouldn't It Be Cool If It Became A Comedy TV Series?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.