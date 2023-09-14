Friday, September 15, 2023
Freedom of speech | The international press institute has become the target of continuous cyber attacks

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in World Europe
Freedom of speech | The international press institute has become the target of continuous cyber attacks

According to IPI, the evidence points to reprisals for press freedom work in Hungary.

International press institute IPI says that it is combating continuous cyber attacks against itwhich started on September 1.

According to IPI, the attack appears to be revenge for the press institute’s work on behalf of Hungary’s independent media. Hungarian media have been the target of similar attacks since the summer.

The attack on the International Press Institute began with a series of distributed denial-of-service attacks that took down the institute’s website for three days.

After improving the security measures, the site was made to work, but the attacks continue to be milder. According to IPI, hackers are still trying to break into the institute’s website.

IPI describes the ongoing cyberattack as the most brazen and direct in the organization’s history.

“Activists use digital means to attack and silence critical journalists and their defenders,” IPI says on its website.

IPI justifies the Hungary connection by saying that the wave of cyberattacks began only a few days after the press institute issued a statement in which it took a stand on the wave of cyberattacks in Hungary. The attack brought down dozens of Hungarian independent media sites.

According to IPI, denial-of-service attacks are a new form of digital censorship that threatens Hungary’s already threatened independent media. IPI says it has called on the Hungarian authorities to find the culprits and hold them accountable for the attacks. IPI has also demanded that the European Union pay more attention to the matter than before.

“We will continue to stand alongside independent media in Hungary and around the world”, the Pune-based director of the management team of the International Press Institute Khadija Patel told.

