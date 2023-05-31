Freedom of speech | The HS freedom of speech map developed for Counter-Strike has been blocked from Russian users

The map called de_voyna, released at the beginning of May, has been downloaded around 23,600 times so far.

American gaming company Valve appears to have removed access to the Counter-Strike game de_voyna map from its Russian users, which is Prepared by HS and containing hidden information about Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The map can no longer be downloaded from IP addresses located in Russia.

International gaming companies have continued their operations in Russia as before even after Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a globally popular online game where players can create their own maps. You can also make your maps available to all other players.

De_voyna was released as just such a map in early May and currently has around 23,600 users. There is a room hidden on the map where the player can hear HS news about the war in Ukraine read in Russian.

Censoring a single custom map from Russia or any other country is probably impossible, because it would be impossible to target the censorship so precisely. If the Russian authorities wanted to prevent the spread of the map, they would probably have to block players from accessing the entire Steam service through which Valve’s games are played.

Thus, it is obvious that the blocking has been done on the end of the game service provider Valve in the United States.

“ International gaming companies have continued their operations in Russia as before.

I’m on guard the head office is in the state of Washington in the northwestern part of the United States, and there was no response to HS’s request for comment as of Wednesday morning Finnish time.

Even if western gaming companies still operate in Russia, they too may fall under the blame of the authorities.

On Tuesday, the president of Russia Vladimir Putin was said to have ordered the establishment of a new national e-sports tournament, where only games developed in Russia will be competed with. These include, for example, World of Tanks and World of Warships. Their developer, Wargaming of Belarusian background, however, stopped its operations in both Belarus and Russia in the spring of 2022 and transferred the operations of those countries to the Russian Lesta game company.

Interviewed by Kommersant newspaper Gaukhar Aldijarovan for example, the American Counter-Strike is not included in the tournament, because its “game universe interprets political events unilaterally”.

Aldijarova is the head of the Moscow division of the Lesta gaming company, and based on Kommersant’s news, it seems that Lesta will play a key role in organizing the new eSports event.

The story was edited on 31.5. at 2:14 p.m.: Added information about the departure of the Wargaming company from Russia and the transfer of operations to the Lesta gaming company.