Freedom of speech | The Guardian: The BBC bowed to British government pressure during the pandemic

According to the messages obtained by Sanomalehti, the prime minister’s staff, among other things, urged the public broadcasting company to avoid using the word lockdown

Britain’s The public broadcaster BBC bowed to the government’s pressure during the corona pandemic, The Guardian – the newspaper says.

The Guardian has obtained e-mails and Whatsapp messages in which superiors have issued instructions to their subordinates based on instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office. The messages originate from the years 2020–2022.

In one message, the front man informs the BBC’s political reporters that the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson the term “lockdown” should not be used for the restrictions announced. Just a few moments after the lockdown was announced, an email sent to reporters states that “[Downing Street] asks if we could avoid the word ‘lockdown.'”

According to the email, the government’s intention was not to force people to stay at home. England, however, saw one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns during the corona pandemic, and fines have also been issued for breaking the rules.

The BBC’s political reporters tried to argue against the directive, but were unsuccessful. Because of this, the BBC’s broadcasts and website talked about, among other things, “restrictions” instead of lockdown. At the same time, for example, the Sky News television channel used the word lockdown in its broadcasts.

A year On the other hand, in a WhatsApp message sent in October 2021, the person in charge asked journalists to be more critical of the opposition Labor Party. This message was prefaced with the words that the prime minister’s office was not satisfied with the news about the opposition party’s alternative corona plan.

The third message, on the other hand, concerned Johnson’s speech, in which he compared Ukraine’s defense battle against Russia to Britain’s exit from the EU, i.e. Brexit. The person in charge shared with reporters a message from Johnson’s assistant, according to which Johnson’s words had been misunderstood.

One source who spoke to The Guardian described the front man’s message as having a paralyzing effect on how the BBC reported the matter.

“Messages from Downing Street have regularly driven our website headlines in particular,” another source said.

According to the source, senior officials appeared to be concerned that angering the administration would lead to political sources being reluctant to speak to the BBC.

A BBC representative told The Guardian that the company makes its own editorial decisions. According to him, the messages are not out of the ordinary, as “representatives of all parties contact” the BBC.