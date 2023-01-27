Freedom of speech | The freedom of speech situation in Russia got worse again: “People don’t trust anyone anymore”

The liberal Russian media, fearing punishment, have also removed references to the Meduza magazine on their pages, which on Thursday was declared an “undesirable” actor in Russia.

Sovereign The Meduza news website was declared an “undesirable operator” in Russia on Thursday. According to the prosecutors, the Russian-language site is a security threat to Russia.

“Yesterday [torstaina] even in many liberal editorials, all references and links to Meduza’s articles were removed from the pages”, by the independent Journalists and media industry workers trade union vice chairman Sofia Rusova tells HS from Moscow.

When an actor is declared undesirable in Russia, those who cooperate with it – journalists, interviewees, even those who share links to stories – can receive substantial fines or even six years in prison.

Although Meduza has been operating outside of Russia for a long time, the status of an “unwanted” operator increases the pressure on the site considerably. It also makes it difficult to share Meduza’s materials in Russia.

“It doesn’t matter if Meduza’s article is linked with a hyperlink, sharing it is still a crime. The media that shared the link can also be blocked because of that and lose their business license in Russia,” he continues.

“For example [venäläinen toimittaja ja poliitikko] Ksenija Sobtsak announced that he is no longer going to share Meduza’s stuff because he is afraid of criminal punishment,” says Rusova.

February 24th 2022 Russian watchdog Roskomnadzor announced that the media should only use official state information about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It also demanded the removal of all publications that used the words “war” or “attack” instead of “military special operation”.

In 2022, practically all independent media operating in Russia were closed, blocked, or came under some other form of pressure from those in power. More than 210,000 web addresses were blocked, according to an independent Russian NGO OVD info of information.

The Russian government also pressures independent journalists with the threat of various criminal charges and searches. In 2022, for example, 34 journalists were prosecuted for anti-war statements, and 90 were declared foreign agents. Charges have also been issued on other grounds. Hundreds of journalists have moved abroad.

According to Rusova, repressive measures do not always result in conviction and imprisonment. Even after release, the convicted may have to regularly report to the authorities for several years, and may not leave the country.

“This shows society that there are good and bad journalists,” Rusova explains.

The situation of freedom of speech in Russia can get worse and worse. Talking about the “special operation” is now very closely monitored on all social media channels, Rusova says.

The sowing of distrust can be seen in people’s attitudes.

“People are already saying they don’t trust anyone anymore and have stopped following the media.”

Also The Union of Journalists and Media Workers, which works for freedom of speech and the rights of journalists, has been in court this past week to fight against its decision to terminate.

According to the prosecutor’s position, the union has repeatedly disparaged not only Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine, but also the Russian state itself, Rusova says.

The decision remained valid, but according to Rusova, the legal battle is not over.