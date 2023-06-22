Thursday, June 22, 2023
Freedom of speech | The European Commission would like to give authorities the power to spy on journalists

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Freedom of speech | The European Commission would like to give authorities the power to spy on journalists

The Commission’s proposed media freedom act shows that journalists could be spied on, for example, on the basis of national security.

European the media freedom regulation proposed by the commission would enable spying on journalists, says The Guardian.

The use of spy programs would be allowed “on the basis of national security within the competence of EU countries or to investigate certain serious crimes, such as terrorism, sexual violence against children or murder.”

However, the basic rule of the law is that the use of spyware “against the media and journalists and their families.”

Dutch member of the European Parliament Sophie in’t Veldwho has led the parliamentary inquiry into the use of the Pegasus spying program, said claims of national security needs are “false”, according to The Guardian.

“In my opinion, the commission’s actions cannot be accepted in any way. It is also incomprehensible. Or it is incomprehensible if they are serious about democracy.”

See also  HS Turku | A lawyer from Turku refused to work in Tampere - the Defense Forces stopped paying the salary

European the Federation of Journalists (EFJ) accused the EU leaders of a dangerous disregard for the principles of media freedom. Giving governments the power to install spyware on journalists’ phones, citing national security, would significantly worsen the situation for whistleblowers and other sources.

“We know all too well how media freedoms are violated in the name of national security,” EFJ’s statement says.

Member states could hack journalists’ phones if they suspect the sources are talking to criminals about anything the state says could be a threat. The first version of the legislation included many entries aimed at preventing the use of spyware.

They were involved especially because of the EU countries where press freedom and free media are threatened, such as Hungary and Poland.

The European Parliament must approve the proposal before it becomes law.

Recommended

