Freedom of speech | The Counter-Strike map with war news provided by HS was reported around the world

The computer game map circulating Russian propaganda had been downloaded almost 5,000 times on Thursday afternoon.

Helsinki The map of the Counter-Strike computer game published by Sanomat at the beginning of May has attracted attention in the world’s media. The map makers hired by HS created a map with a secret room for the popular game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It tells about Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

By publishing the map, the aim is to tell about Russia’s military actions specifically to Russian players, because Counter-Strike has not been banned in Russia, unlike most Western media and social media platforms or free Russian media.

The map publishing is therefore about freedom of speech and circumventing Russian propaganda. The publication of the map has been written about by the AFP and Reuters news agencies around the world, whose news is published in various media around the world. Also, for example, British Metro published his own article on the matter, as did the American one Yahoo news site.

The issue has also been quoted extensively on numerous gaming websites such as at IGN Nordic, on Gamesradar, On Kotaku and financial media in Fast Company.

“Although it’s hard to imagine that the map would remain playable for very long after the Putin’s administration hears about it, it’s an inspiring—and very creative—way to defy the authoritarian regime’s restrictions on press freedom,” Yahoo Will Shanklin write.

Counter-Strike is played on the Steam service maintained by the American game company Valve, where access has not been blocked in Russia, at least for now. So if Russia wanted to prevent the download of Counter-Strike maps, it would have to block access to the entire Steam service.

There are a few discussion threads on the subject on Reddit. In one thread however, some of the participants doubt the effectiveness of the campaign: the site claims that young Russians do know what is happening in Ukraine anyway, but they just don’t care about it.

On the other hand, for example on Twitter, many Finnish game people praise the release of the map and consider it important.

The Reddit user writing under the nickname unfamily_friendly also sees a benefit in the matter in any case: “Either the eyes of a few Russians will be opened, or CS will be banned in Russia, which will lead to riots, good thing,” he writes.

The Ecnecn brand, on the other hand, regrets that it is a custom map, which is why the whole case seems more like an advertisement for HS. “This would be a big deal if they had done this in collaboration with Valve and managed to release a new official map with this feature,” the moniker writes.

“ The download amount is a good reading for a custom map.

Named De_voyna map was released on Steam in early May, and as of Thursday afternoon, May 4th, it had been downloaded by approximately 4,600 users.

CEO of the Finnish Havu team Lasse Salminen says that that download amount is a good reading for a custom map.

“On the other hand, there are already 300,000 CS: GO accounts in Finland, so it is difficult to say how many of the downloads were made in Russia,” says Salminen.

Havu’s Counter-Strike professionals have not yet had time to try the de_voyna map themselves, because they are focusing their training on the seven maps used in competitions.

“I myself have always wondered why no game company has taken a stand in such a way as to close Russian servers. On the other hand, the beauty of esports is that it doesn’t look at age, gender or ethnic background and doesn’t take a political stance. So it could be that the Russian servers are still up for that reason,” says Salminen.