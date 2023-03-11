Freedom of speech | Showing the middle finger in Canada is a “God given right”

A Canadian judge considered that showing the middle finger may be rude, but it is not a crime from a legal point of view.

Canada’s In Montreal, a neighborhood dispute went to court, leading to a judge Dennis Galiatsatos to conclude: showing the middle finger is not a crime. Tells about it The Guardian -newspaper.

“Imagery is a gift of the Creator, a right guaranteed by the Bill of Rights that belongs to every true Canadian,” Galiatsatos says in his 26-page decision, referring to the rights of citizens enshrined in the Canadian Constitution.

In the case, the teacher from Montreal was accused of death threats and harassment and was arrested in May 2021. According to the teacher’s testimony, the teacher’s neighbor had a hand drill in his hands and threatened his life. The teacher had urged his neighbor to “fuck off”, and according to the surveillance camera footage, he had shown him the middle finger with both one and both hands.

The teacher was arrested a little later that day.

According to Galiatsatos, showing the middle finger is not necessarily “polite, it is not necessarily sophisticated, it is not necessarily gentlemanly… Despite this, it does not fall within the scope of criminal liability.”

Galiatsatos scolded the neighbor who complained against the teacher with harsh words. According to him, the complainant has the right to be upset after the insult, but “the police and the emergency services have more important things to attend to”. So the appellant should not have wasted police resources just because he was shown the middle finger.

Despite the common saying, courts don’t throw cases out of court, according to Galiatsatos, but in this particular case, the court “tends to take the case file and throw it out the window.”

“Unfortunately, Montreal courtrooms don’t have windows.”