Freedom of speech | Salman Rushdie was protected for years until he started “living his life”

The author, who survived death threats and attempted murder, has lived much more freely in the 2010s and 2020s than in previous decades.

“It is the life I live,” stated the American-born British writer Salman Rushdie of The New York Times in an interview in 2021.

The statement was an answer to the journalist’s question about the death threat that has been on Rushdie since 1989.

According to acquaintances of Rushdie interviewed by The New York Times, he has participated in several events as a speaker in recent years without special security measures. This is what, for example, representatives of the writers’ freedom of expression organization Pen told the magazine.

The author was also participating in the lecture on August 13, 2022, when he was stabbed in New York State at Chautauqua. According to The New York Times, eyewitnesses said that the attacker got to the author without difficulty.

The motive for the act is still unclear. Iran’s conservative media has praised the perpetrator of the attack as “courageous and responsible”.

Rushdie since 1989, the threat has been related to the fatwa that the Ayatollah, who ruled Iran, declared against the writer Satanic verses because of the novel.

See also Lucky for speed drivers: Police must return recovered driving licenses due to administrative error We are ready to kill Rushdie, read a protester’s sign in Beirut, Lebanon in February 1989.

The author himself has stated that the condemnation given to the book by many Muslims is mainly based on fragments taken out of context. Rushdie also said at the time that he wished he had written a more critical book.

An attempt was made to assassinate the writer in August 1989 with a bomb attack in a London hotel. However, the bomb exploded prematurely, and only the person who made it was killed in the attack.

After the declaration of the fatwa and the failed assassination attempt in the 1990s, Rushdie lived in London under police protection for about a decade. He also appeared in public, but under strict security measures.

Rushdie was guarded by a squad of four police officers, and his residence changed constantly. According to media reports, Rushdie managed to live in dozens at different addresses.

In addition to the author himself, the threat was directed at many people involved in its publication, such as publishing houses, bookstores and translators. Satanic verses theaters that made versions have been guarded, and to Rushdie’s second book Midnight’s Children shooting of the film based on was arranged in secret.

German police officers guard the Hans-Otto Theater in Potsdam, Germany, where the play The Satanic Verses is being performed, in March 2008.

In the year 1998 President of Iran Mohammad Khatami announced that Iran was no longer seeking to kill Rushdie.

The state support for killing was therefore removed, but in principle the religious scholar’s exhortation, or fatwa, issued in 1989 is still valid.

In addition, the religious Khordad Foundation still promises a reward for killing Rushdie. The head of the foundation, the Iranian Ayatollah Hassan Saneiraised it in 2012.

According to The New York Times, the promised reward for Rushdie’s murder is currently 3.3 million dollars, or 3.2 million euros.

After Britain announced in 2007 that Rushdie had been knighted, conservative Muslims in several countries showed their displeasure.

“We condemn Britain for its tribute to Rushdie,” read a sign by the Islamic League at an MMA rally in Karachi, Pakistan in June 2007 after Queen Elizabeth knighted Rushdie.

About death threats despite this, Rushdie’s everyday life seemed to have eased in the 2010s.

Rushdie, who moved to the United States at the beginning of the 21st century, has published numerous new books in his current home country and married for the fourth time.

Rushdie has also assured himself that he lives a relatively normal life in New York, for example that he uses the subway.

Salman Rushdie speaking about his work in October 2009 at the New Yorker Festival in New York, USA.

He has written about living with a fatwa and joked about his attitude towards it Ices to Hat in the 2017 television series.

“Of course, there was a period in my life when it was not fun, and I would never have imagined that I would participate in such a project. I thought that if we’ve reached a point where you can joke about it, it feels good,” Rushdie commented on his television appearance Free Library for Philadelphia in 2019.

HS culture reporter Jukka Petäjä described the relief of Rushdie’s situation in 2018 through their interview experiences. In 1999, in London, a journalist was directed to a building whose location could not be revealed, in January 2010, the writer went on foot to coffee in Manhattan.