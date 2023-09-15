Freedom of speech | Salman Rushdie: Only one party supports democracy in the USA

According to the author, religious extremism is no longer the worst threat to freedom of speech, but has been replaced by an “old enemy”.

Author From Salman Rushdie was asked on Wednesday at an event in Philadelphia, USA, what he thinks is the biggest threat to freedom of speech at the moment.

According to Rushdie, 10 or 20 years ago, his answer would have been religious extremism. But now, according to him, it has been replaced by the “old enemy”, authoritarianism.

“I think around the world you can see the rise of authoritarian movements, populist popular agitation,” he told an interviewer, the US director of the free-speech organization Pen To Suzanne Nossel.

Rushdie the opinion is also noteworthy because he is known to have personal experience with religious extremism. Rushdie was forced to hide from the public eye after Iran’s religious leader, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini gave him a fatwa or death sentence in 1989 Satanic verses – after the novel was published.

Rushdie gave up security measures in 2000, but the danger caused by extreme Islam has not ended since then. 24 years old in August last year Hadi Matar attacked Rushdie in the United States and stabbed him more than ten times. Rushdie was seriously injured and lost sight in one eye.

of Philadelphia The National First Amendment Summit was named after the First Amendment to the US Constitution. Among other things, it prohibits the US Congress from enacting a law that would limit people’s freedom of speech or the freedom of the press.

Rushdie also said in the interview that in the United States a part of the population wants to undermine the democratic values ​​set in the constitution. By this he was referring directly to the American Republican Party, its representatives and supporters.

Just before the Philadelphia event, a hearing on book bans and censorship was held in the US Senate. There will be books in a couple of years increasingly banned in US schools and libraries.

Parents, activists and legislators around the country have demanded that books about sexual orientation and gender identity, for example, be removed from schools. In the same context, demands have also been made regarding what can be taught in schools. The demands for a ban have focused especially on talking about critical race theory, the aim of which is to learn to be aware of the power structures of sections of the population.

According to The Guardian, in the past 18 months states such as Florida, North Carolina and Iowa have passed bills restricting how sexuality, gender identity and critical race theory can be taught in schools.

Florida and Iowa are Republican-led. North Carolina is led by a Democratic governor Roy Cooperbut he was unable to block with his veto approval of bills by the Republican-majority Senate.

Salman Rushdie according to the United States, “there is practically one party in power that influences the belief in democratic values, and another that does everything to undermine them.”

He also found it troubling that a large number of Republicans actually believe the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump’s votes would have been “stolen” in the last US presidential election.

“If the attack on the truth has been so successful, we are in big trouble.”

Correction 15.9. 6:50 a.m.: Roy Cooper is a governor, not a senator, as stated earlier in the article.