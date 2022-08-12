Freedom of speech | Salman Rushdie is perhaps the world’s most famous persecuted writer – the Ayatollah of Iran ordered his death in 1989

Indian-born British author Salman Rushdie made his breakthrough in the early 1980s with the novel Midnight’s Children. A few years later, he published his fourth novel, which changed his life irrevocably.

Author Salman Rushdie there have been many big transitions in life. He was born into a middle-class Muslim family in Bombay, India, i.e. today’s Mumbai, in 1947, moved to Britain with his family at the age of 14, became British and finally ended up in New York.

In 2020, in the telephone interview of HS, literary critic Jukka Petäjä characterized Rushdie as an “Americanized British writer”.

Rushdie was also in his home state of New York on Friday when he was stabbed at a public event.

An immigrant identity has been crucially important to Rushdie.

“If one of the tasks of literature is to find new perspectives on reality, then one solution is precisely the geographically distant perspective of an emigrant,” Rushdie told HS at the Lahti Writers’ Meeting in 1983.

Rushdie had made a breakthrough with his second novel, Midnight’s Childrenwhich appeared in 1981 and brought the author the Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious in the world.

Midnight’s Children set in India. Your translation of it Arto Häiläwho later translated several other Rushdie novels.

In the year 1988 Rushdie published his fourth novel, Satanic verses. It became his most famous book and changed his life irrevocably.

Hard-line Muslims considered the act blasphemy. Iran’s clerical leader, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a religious opinion, or fatwa, in February 1989 that Rushdie should be killed.

This is what Khomeini said on the radio:

“I am informing all the brave Muslims of the world that Satanic verses – the author of a text written, edited and published against Islam, the Prophet of Islam and the Qur’an – and all editors and publishers who are aware of its content shall be sentenced to death.”

And so on:

“I call on all brave Muslims, wherever they are in the world, to kill them without delay, so that no one dares to insult the holy beliefs of Muslims in the future.”

Satanic verses had spawned a sensational manhunt that marked Rushdie’s move underground. He moved again and again, from place to place, under constant police protection.

HS’s Jukka Petäjä explained the security measures like this:

“When I interviewed him in London in October 1999, I was directed to a building in London, the location of which I was not allowed to reveal. There, the security guards told me that I would be put in a taxi blindfolded and taken to a secret address to meet the writer.”

However, it happened, Petäjä wrote, that while waiting for a taxi, Salman Rushdie slipped into the hall on the second floor through the side door.

During the 1990s, Rushdie reportedly lived at around 30 addresses. He did continue to make public appearances, but with extensive security measures.

Rushdie used the pseudonym Joseph Anton for a long time, which he had combined with writers Joseph Conrad and Anton Chekhov of names. He has also written a book called, published in 2012 Joseph Anton. Memoirswhich tells about Rushdie’s life under the yoke of a fatwa.

Khomeini did not see the execution of the kill order – he died in the summer of 1989 – but Religious fanatics caused a lot of suffering, especially in the early years of the fatwa.

“We are ready to kill Rushdie,” protestors declared in the Lebanese capital Beirut in February 1989.

Satanic verses bookstores that sold them were threatened, and they were attacked with petrol bottles. Novels were sold under the counter, and Rushdie’s publishing house, Penguin, worked behind the barricades.

Born in Guinea in the summer of 1989 Mustafa Mahmoud Mazeh died and two floors of a London hotel were destroyed when the bomb he had prepared for Rushdie exploded prematurely.

Japanese translator of the novel Hitoshi Igarash murdered in July 1991, Italian Ettore Capriolo was stabbed just a few weeks earlier. The book’s Norwegian publisher William Nygaard was shot on his doorstep in Oslo in October 1993.

Salman Rushdie has been in permanent danger of death for more than 33 years, which on Friday materialized in a horrible way. Rushdie was in Chautauqua giving a lecture on the freedom of the artist.

As of this writing, it is not known how Rushdie is doing. It’s also not certain if he was stabbed because of the Satanic Verses, but it seems likely.

Satanic verses the anger caused is hard to understand. Rushdie himself has said that the book has been completely misunderstood.

“The claim that the book is blasphemous is not true,” Rushdie stated in a 1989 CBS interview. “I doubt very much whether Khomeini or anyone else in Iran has read my book or anything other than a few fragments taken out of context.”

In 2019, Rushdie stated to the news agency AFP: “Actually, it’s a novel about South Asian immigrants in London.”

in the 21st century Salman Rushdie has tried to live a more normal life. He has said that he uses the subway in his hometown of New York.

When Jukka Petäjä interviewed Rushdie in New York in 2010, Petäjä said that “at the end of the interview we walked to Chelsea for coffee in Manhattan”.