Freedom of speech | Salman Rushdie is much more than The Satanic Verses – The writer’s stabbing shocked the world

Known as the torch bearer of freedom of speech, author Salman Rushdie is not only for his novel The Satanic Verses. Rushdie, who renewed historical fiction with magical realism and mischievous tones, is unsurpassed in terms of his literary significance.

At his lecture the writer who was stabbed in New York on Friday Salman Rushdie is still in the hospital on a ventilator, says British broadcasting company BBC. The author is unable to speak and may lose one eye.

The Satanic Verses was published in Finnish by Arto Häilä and published by WSOY in 1989 and was reprinted in 2010.

From his fourth novel Satanic verses (The Satanic Verses, 1988; Finnish Arto Häilä The attack on Rushdie, who was persecuted until 1989), was not the first. The writer has been forced to flee violence since Iran’s religious leadership issued a death warrant, or fatwa, on him in 1989. Interpreted as blaspheming Islam Satanic verses has made Rushdie perhaps the world’s most famous writer persecuted for his works.

Rushdie is known above all as the harbinger of freedom of expression in art. He has received several recognitions for his work, such as the gold recognition of the British chapter of Pen, an international organization for freedom of expression for writers, in 2010, and the Pen’s Pinter Award in 2014.

After Friday’s attack, Pen has taken a stand on Rushdie’s behalf.

“Pen International strongly condemns the brutal attack on Salman Rushdie,” writes the president of Pen International Burhan Sonmez according to news agency Reuters.

“Salman is a respected and renowned writer and beloved member of the Pen community who has faced threats for his work for years. No one should be threatened, let alone attacked, for the opinions they peacefully express.”

Also CEO of US Pen Suzanne Nossel has expressed concern and dismay at the attack.

As recently as Friday morning, Rushdie had sent an email to Nossel regarding helping Ukrainian writers.

“He has tirelessly helped the vulnerable and the persecuted. Although we don’t know the reasons for the attack, all those around the world who have opposed or encouraged violence against words are guilty of legitimizing these attacks,” writes Nossel.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are now with our fearless Salman. We wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Also many respected authors and public figures are expressed his sympathy and shockä after the stabbing.

Booker Prize-winning author Ian McEvan writes that the “horrific attack” is an attack on freedom of speech and thought. He says his friend Rushdie is a strong soul whose talent and courage cannot be stopped.

“Let go, Salman Rushdie. We need you more than ever,” says the Indian director-writer Border Sen.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is dismayed by the attack.

“Salman Rushdie has been stabbed in the pursuit of a justice that we should never stop defending. My thoughts are with loved ones. We all hope he is OK.”

Also, among other things, successful authors Stephen King, JK Rowling and Khaled Hosseini have expressed their shock.

Although Satanic verses is undoubtedly Rushdie’s best-known work, is the author’s production and meaning wider than the book.

The works of the author, who moved from India to Britain and from there to the United States, have radically reformed Indian literature in English. With his breakthrough novel Midnight’s Children (1981) Rushdie brought magical realism and postmodern playfulness to Indian English literature.

Already published in 1981 Midnight’s Children (Midnight’s Children, Finnish Arto Häilä 1982) caused controversy in India, as it was seen as disparaging of the country’s former prime minister For Indira Gandhi and this to the actions that drastically curtailed India’s democracy in 1975–1977. Rushdie was sued in India for defamation. Soon, however, he won the prestigious Booker Prize for his novel.

Back in 2012, when About midnight’s children a film adaptation was made, it was difficult to find a distributor for the film in India. Criticism published in the country described the film as featuring Prime Minister Gandhi Harry Potter -like the evil wizard Voldemort of the series. The film was not even attempted to be made in India, but was shot in Sri Lanka. Attempts by the Iranian government to halt production halted filming for days.

Between the attempts to discredit Rushdie have taken on downright comical dimensions. In an interview with the New Yorker magazine in 1995, the writer said that every Valentine’s Day he receives a threatening card from Iran, telling him that he has not been forgotten. In 1990, a Pakistani film was released International Guerrillaswhich features Rushdie as a sly villain.

At the same time, the late Iran of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini the order to kill has already resulted in numerous victims – both bystanders and the people who translated and published Rushdie.

Also a Norwegian publisher William Nygaardwho was seriously wounded in a shooting in 1993 after publishing Rushdie, commented on the recent stabbing.

“Rushdie has paid a heavy price. He is a leading writer who has meant a lot to literature, and he had found a good life in the United States.”

Midnight’s Children is the work that started it all. It is an allegorical novel about a boy with magical powers who is born at the time of India’s independence in 1947. The work goes through 30 years of social history as India grows out of the straits of colonial rule, but does not approach its subject with realism, but with mischievous fantasy.

Midnight's Children is Rushdie's second novel, with which the author gained worldwide popularity. The novel won the Pulizer Prize shortly after its publication.

One of the reasons for the hatred towards Rushdie may be in a too literal way of reading. The author renewed the tradition of telling history in a way that has been difficult to digest from the point of view of conservative forces.

Although Rushdie Satanic verses after the publication even praised the prophet Muhammad as a genius of his time, nothing could be done anymore, because Rushdie also wrote that the prophet was imperfect, i.e. human.

Rushdie’s production has focused on combining various allegories, irony, postmodern design experiments and magical elements with experienced history and culture. He has dealt with his country of birth, India, and the meeting of cultures, and opposed the idea of ​​the purity or separation of cultures.

Salman Rushdie is treated at a lecture after the attack in New York on August 12.

Salman Rushdie has openly opposed the oppression of the country’s Muslim minority by the Hindu nationalists of his native India, but has also demanded reform from Islam. Born into a Muslim family, Rushdie is, according to his own words, an atheist and a humanist. He defends political satire and stood behind the French magazine Charlie Hedbo when the editorial office of the magazine was attacked by Islamists in 2015.

In addition to his numerous novels, Rushdie has published essays and criticism, children’s literature, and a memoir in 2013. His next work, the novel Victory City, will be published in the UK, USA and Canada in February 2023.

Based on his production, literary research has been done in the amount of 30 books and more than 700 articles.

In 2007, Rushdie was knighted in Britain for his services to literature.

When BBC radio channel 4 interviewed Rushdie shortly after the fatwa was issued, he denied having written a particularly critical work.

“Honestly, I wish I had written a more critical book,” Rushdie said at the time. He later wrote that a religion whose leaders behaved like this could benefit from some fine criticism.