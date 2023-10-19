Freedom of speech | Russia arrested a US-Russian journalist

The passports of Alsu Kurmaševa, who traveled to Russia in May, were confiscated already in June. Charges were brought against the journalist who was waiting for his passports back on Wednesday.

Radio US-Russian reporter for Free Europe/Radio Liberty Alsu Kurmasheva has been arrested in Russia, the organization said in its announcement.

Kurmasheva was arrested because she was not registered as a foreign agent, the release states. In Russia, the charge in question can lead to up to five years in prison.

Kurmaševa, who works from Prague, traveled to Russia to the city of Kazan in Tatarstan already in May. Both of his passports were confiscated in June when he tried to leave the country.

The charge against Kurmasheva, who was waiting for her passports back, was announced on Wednesday.

Being declared an agent of foreign powers is a means that the Russian authorities have often used to silence the opposition and free media.

After being declared a foreign agent, a person or group must disclose all sources of funding. All publications, also on social media, must be accompanied by a sign that they were made by a body declared as a foreign agent.

A representative of the non-governmental organization OVD-info, which monitors the human rights situation in Russia, told the American For the CPJ journalists’ organizationthat it is the first time that charges have been brought for failing to register as a foreign agent.

of the United States director of Congress-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Jeffrey Gedmin demanded in the press release the immediate release of Kurmasheva so that she could return to her family.

– Alsu is a valued colleague, a devoted wife and mother of two children, Gedmin said.

Also coordinator of CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program Gulnoza Said demanded Kurmasheva’s release.

– Journalism is not a crime, and Kurmasheva’s arrest is yet another example of how Russia tries to silence independent journalism, Said said in the organization’s press release.

At the beginning of the year, the American journalist of the American Wall Street Journal was also arrested in Russia Evan Gershkovich. Gershkovich is charged with espionage and faces up to 20 years in prison.