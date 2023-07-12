Freedom of speech | Police Board: There were no grounds for the ban on filming ordered by the police

In February, the police prevented Metsälikuen activists from filming when they dismantled a three-legged wooden stand used in a demonstration at a logging site.

Police Board according to the police did not have sufficient grounds to prohibit video filming at the Aalistunturi logging site in Western Lapland on February 20 this year.

The activists of Metsälikuken had tripods to help them during the demonstration, which prevented logging trucks and forest machines from passing through the forest road. A tripod is a structure made of wood that supports the protester at a height of several meters.

The director general of the police justified the filming ban by saying that the dismantling was done in accordance with the tactical or technical method of a separately trained police officer.

The police showed the protesters a place where they could watch the demolition. Filming was allowed to continue after the police had dismantled the tripod.

Photo ban aroused consternation in the public when it was fresh. Professor of Criminal Law Sakari Melander said In an interview with HSthat he could not find legal grounds for the photography ban.

The Police Board, on its own initiative, began to find out whether there were sufficient grounds for a filming ban.

Now the Police Board states in its decision that video recording falls within the scope of freedom of speech and it can only be limited on grounds based on the law.

According to the reports and statements, there were no legal grounds for the ban on photography imposed by the police and thus the restriction of freedom of speech. The general director of the police acted incorrectly in this regard.