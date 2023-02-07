Freedom of speech | Pakistan allowed access to Wikipedia

The country’s communications authority had blocked access to the site due to content perceived as blasphemous.

in Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the unblocking of the Wikipedia site, the news agency AFP reports.

Last week, Pakistan blocked access to the site because, according to local authorities, content was published there that was considered blasphemous. The Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, told AFP on Monday that it had learned that communications authorities (PTAs) had been instructed to restore access to the site.

Prime Minister Sharif had instructed the establishment of a ministerial-level committee whose purpose was to investigate the blocking decision made by the Communications Authority. According to the committee, the adverse effects of full prevention outweigh the benefits it achieves.

Another ministerial-level committee will investigate the matter in the future.

Blasphemy is a sensitive topic in Muslim-majority Pakistan. In the past, for example, Facebook and YouTube have been blocked in the country because they have published content perceived as sacrilegious.

A representative of the PTA said last week that access to Wikipedia was blocked across the country because the service had not removed offensive content, despite requests from the authorities. The PTA had given Wikipedia a 48-hour ultimatum to remove the material. However, the authority did not say publicly what exactly they opposed in the service.