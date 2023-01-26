Freedom of speech | News site Meduza on the ban imposed by Russia: “We will not submit to Russian censorship”

Russian prosecutors say the independent Meduza news site is a security threat to Russia.

Russian prosecutors have banned the operation of the independent Meduza news site. Prosecutors say the Russian-language site is a security threat to Russia.

On Thursday, prosecutors said Meduza had been designated an “undesirable operator,” adding to pressure on the site.

After an operator is declared undesirable in Russia, those working with it can receive significant fines or even six years in prison. In the case of the media, for example, this applies to both journalists and readers.

Medusa has published on its website the answer to the Russian authorities.

“Meduza has been declared an “undesirable” organization in Russia. In other words, the work of our news agency is now completely banned in the country our founders call home,” Meduza writes in its response.

Meduza says in its response that if the media does not stop its activities now, criminal charges threaten its executives and journalists.

“And also all those who spread Medusa’s material. Even those who share Meduza links on social media. Also those who donate money to support journalism, and even all those who give our journalists an interview or even a comment.”

The reply states that Meduza is concerned about the “undesirable actor” status imposed by Russia.

“We are scared. We fear for our readers and those who have cooperated with Meduza for years. We fear for our loved ones and friends.”

At the same time, however, Meduza emphasizes that it believes in freedom of speech and a democratic Russia.

“The more pressure is applied against us and our values, the harder we resist.”

Meduza says that it will find ways to operate in “new conditions” and promises to continue to report on events to its readers, many of whom are still in Russia.

“We will not submit to Russian Internet censorship.”

Meduza concludes its answer by saying that it believes that freedom of speech and free access to information are hard-earned rights that must be protected. Meduza emphasizes that the functioning of society, from free elections and freedom of speech to an active civil society, cannot function without this foundation.

“And we are ready to fight for it,” Meduza writes.

Medusa has already been added to the list of foreign agents in 2021. In recent years, it has been widely used against opponents of the regime, journalists and human rights activists.

After Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine about a year ago, all independent media in Russia have either been shut down or they themselves have suspended their activities.

Access to the websites of foreign media operators is also limited within Russia.

Medusa was founded in 2014. It operates in Latvia to circumvent Russian censorship.

Meduza has often been cited in the Western media both during the war of aggression against Russia and before that. Helsingin Sanomat also regularly publishes Meduza’s news translated into Finnish.