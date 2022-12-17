Freedom of speech | Musk restores the Twitter accounts of journalists who have already been removed once

Earlier in the week, Twitter closed several accounts belonging to journalists who wrote critically about the company and Musk. Now the accounts are said to be restored.

of Twitter managing director Elon Musk has announced that he will restore the Twitter accounts of journalists who wrote critically about him.

“The people have spoken. Accounts that doxxed [paljastivat] my location is restored now,” Musk tweeted.

Suppliers the accounts were closed on Thursday. Among them were journalists from CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post. The reporters had, among other things, told about the closure of the ElonJet account that had followed Musk’s plane, but they had not disclosed Musk’s location information.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, among other things, the account of the competing social media, Mastodon, was also closed. However, Mastodon’s account had also been restored by Saturday morning at the latest, although the message tweeted on the account about the ElonJet account had been deleted.

“Did you know? You can follow the ElonJet account on Mastodon,” the deleted tweet read.

Musk announced his decision after conducting a poll on Twitter.

In the survey, about 58 percent of the respondents said they wanted to return the accounts now, and about 41 percent said within seven days.

About 3.7 million people responded to the survey.