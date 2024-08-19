Freedom of speech | Meduza: Problems appeared in Telegram in Russia, the reason is thought to be an “experiment” by the authorities

Freedom of speech|The problems were concentrated in the regions of St. Petersburg and Moscow.

19.8. 21:01

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. There were problems with the Telegram messaging service in Russia. The service did not work without a VPN connection. The problems were concentrated in the Moscow and St. Petersburg regions. The authorities may possibly prevent the use of the service in the future.

In the Telegram messaging service there were problems between Sunday and Monday in Russia, says the Russian opposition media Medusa.

According to Meduza, the service did not work without a VPN connection. The problems were concentrated in the regions of St. Petersburg and Moscow.

Director of the Internet Protection Society Mikhail Klimarev claimed that the background would be a test conducted by the authorities. The purpose of the authorities would possibly be to prevent the use of the service in Russia in the future.

Novye Izvestiya – magazine, Telegram’s operations were already experiencing disturbances in mid-August. Also at that time, the main focus on the problems was concentrated in the Moscow and St. Petersburg regions.

Roskomnadzor, which oversees Russian mass media, announced in early August that it would ban the Signal messaging service. According to Roskomnadzor, the service was used for terrorist and extremist purposes.

Also At the beginning of August, the Russian authorities limited the playback speed of YouTube videos on some devices. The new speed is only 128 kilobits per second, which means that the resolution of videos was effectively limited to 240 pixels.

Medusa sources said at the time that the Russian authorities did not want to block YouTube completely, but were content to limit the playback speed. According to sources, Roskomnadzor was responsible for the restriction, although officially the slowdown was blamed on problems with Google’s servers.