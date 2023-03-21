Freedom of speech | Letter bombs were sent to TV channels in Ecuador

One of the bombs exploded, but did not cause serious damage. The matter is being investigated as suspected terrorism.

South America In Ecuador, letter bombs were sent to the offices of three different television channels on Monday, reports news agency AFP.

One of the bombs exploded but caused no casualties. Prosecutors have announced that they are investigating the cases as suspected terrorist crimes. The authorities did not say why the three television channels in question were targeted or who the suspected terrorists are.

A police officer Xavier Changon according to the Ecuavisa television channel, the bomb sent to a delivery in the city of Guayaquil was contained in a USB memory stick that exploded when it was plugged into a computer. According to him, the suspected explosive could have been RDX in military use.

For two the bombs sent to another television channel, i.e. TC Television and Teleamazonas, resembled the bomb sent to deliver to Ecuavisa. The bomb sent to Teleamazonas was accompanied by a note saying that the memory stick would contain information about the former president To Rafael Correa from the Correismo movement in the joints.

According to the Ecuadorian government, all violence against journalists and media companies is “categorically condemnable” and all attempts to intimidate journalism and freedom of expression are “disgusting”.

The security situation in Ecuador has worsened in recent years, as it has fallen into the hands of the Colombian and Peruvian drug cartels. Guayaquil is one of the most violent cities as cartels fight over smuggling routes in the region.