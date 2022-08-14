Sunday, August 14, 2022
Freedom of speech | JK Rowling threatened for tweet supporting Salman Rushdie – Scottish police investigate

August 14, 2022
The author, known for the Harry Potter series, showed his support for stabbing victim Salman Rushdie on Twitter and received a threat in response.

Last Friday’s writer Salman Rushdie after the stabbing, many writers showed their support to Rushdie, who was persecuted for his writings. Also JK Rowling tweeted that he felt sick because of the incident and wished Rushdie a speedy recovery.

Rowling received a threatening message in response to her tweet, which said “don’t worry, you’re next”, reports the Reuters news agency.

Rowling appealed to Twitter’s terms of use and asked the application for support. Shortly after, he said Police Scotland was investigating the incident. Police Scotland confirmed to Reuters that they are investigating the online threat.

Satanic verses Rushdie, 75, who was persecuted for decades because of his novel, was stabbed on Friday at a lecture in New York. Rushdie was seriously injured and is still in hospital. He has come off the ventilator and is able to speak again.

Rushdie’s stabber is suspected of attempted murder. Late of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989 issued a fatwa, or order, about Rushdie, in which he demanded Rushdie’s death.

