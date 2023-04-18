Freedom of speech | Canada’s public broadcaster is leaving Twitter

The reason behind the decision is Twitter’s labeling of the CBC, according to which it is a state-funded media. Earlier, among others, the American NPR announced that it was leaving social media for the same reason.

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC tells to leave Twitter at least temporarily.

According to Twitter’s own rules regarding entries, the media in question is one that receives part or all of its funding from the government, and in addition, the government has “some” control over the content produced by the media.

The CBC receives its funding from the Canadian Parliament’s budget and advertising sales, and its news activities are guided by strict journalistic guidelines. The Canadian government thus has no control over CBC News, for example, in terms of what topics it makes news about or how they are covered.

“It’s important to stop for a moment and evaluate what Twitter has done. This is why we have hit the pause button on all our accounts. Our journalistic independence is a cornerstone of who we are as a broadcaster,” CBC News editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon said.

CBC News is guided by the company’s own journalistic guidelines, according to which it is “independent of all interest groups and all political and economic influence… All our decisions are guided by the public interest.”

“CBC/Radio-Canada is publicly funded by a resolution of Parliament that all Members of Parliament vote on. Its journalistic independence is protected [lähetystoimintaa koskevalla] by law”, said the broadcaster’s spokesperson Leon Mar.

Previously in March, the US National Public Radio (NPR) announced that it was leaving Twitter for the same post. According to NPR, Twitter’s decision falsely signals that it is not journalistically independent. Similarly, the US Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) stopped using its Twitter accounts.

The Australian broadcasting company ABC has also received a similar note from Twitter on Monday. According to its representative, the company is in discussions with Twitter about the marking.

The British broadcasting company BBC also received the label, but it was changed a little later to “publicly funded media”. At least for the time being, the BBC has not stopped using Twitter.