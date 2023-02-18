Freedom of speech | Bellingcat’s reporter was asked to stay away from the award ceremony for security reasons

Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev appears in a documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Open Bulgarian investigative journalist at source research site Bellingcat Christo Grozev tells on Twitter, that he and his family have been banned from attending the Bafta awards ceremony in London. According to Grozev, he is considered a security risk.

In the event, the Russian opposition leader is on the candidate list About Alexei Navalny a narrative documentary featuring Grozev. Grozev is a well-known researcher of Russian activities and a critic of the Kremlin.

“Such moments tell about the dangers facing independent journalists around the world. These dangers arise not only from murderous dictators, but also from the silencing of journalists’ voices in the civilized world they are trying to serve,” Grozev commented.

Police did not comment on the Grozev case by name, but tells in the statement having advised the organizers of the event on security matters. According to the police, the statement is related to an online discussion about “a private person’s Bafta participation”.

The police say that they cannot prohibit people from participating in a private event. However, the authorities say that they are concerned about the threat posed by state actors to journalists in Britain.

According to the organizers of the Bafta award gala, the safety of guests and staff is paramount to the event, and that the event’s security measures are taken care of. The award gala will be held in London on Sunday.