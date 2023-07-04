Freedom of speech | Basic Finns’ Jani Mäkelä “understands” the reactions directed at the journalist

Jani Mäkelä and Matias Marttinen, the chairmen of the Fundamental Finns’ and the Kokoumö’s parliamentary groups, commented on the personal criticism of Iltalehti’s editor in Yle’s morning.

FINLAND Union of Journalists urged on Monday On Twitter, the politicians of the basic Finns and the coalition know how to respect the freedom of the press. The reason for the statement was the powerful and partly personal nature of Iltalehti’s journalist East Wilderness review.

“Part of the politicians of the Basic Finns and the coalition are targeting Iltalehti’s editor for the second day. Painting is aimed at the journalist’s personality”, says Journalistiliitto.

Among other things, the MPs of basic Finns Sebastian Tynkkynen mixed Will Rydman have been tweeting about the articles they wrote for Erämaan Iltalehte in recent days. Member of Parliament of the Coalition Hi Sammallahti again grabbed a video on Twitter that Erämaa published on his personal Tiktok account.

The chairman of the parliamentary group of the coalition who visited Yle morning on Tuesday Matias Marttinen does not admit directly that the members of parliament of the coalition were involved in the painting.

“This still requires some clarification from me, but I take this claim very seriously. The media’s freedom of action and freedom of speech are absolutely fundamental issues for the government and for us as a party. In no case do I accept this kind of behavior,” he commented.

According to Marttinen, the coalition plans to contact the Union of Journalists on Tuesday and find out what happened.

He does not comment on what kind of consequences are in store if it is found that the MPs of the coalition were involved in the shooting of the journalist.

“We will go through the matter, not get ahead of things. Let’s first find out what it was all about.”

Basic Finns chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä says Erämaan used “very strong expression” in his story.

Mäkelä recalls Erämaa talking about ministers with a Nazi background in his column and accuses him of using “hundreds of thousands of newspapers” to “spread his own political agenda”.

Mäkelä’s memory is not entirely correct, because Erämaa uses the Nazi background expression in his Tiktok video, not in his column. In his column he says that some of the members of Basic Finns have connections to the Nazis and the extreme right.

Wilderness refers to, for example on Friday for divorce Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm to Junnilawho has appeared at far-right events and hinted at white supremacy and Adolf Hitler in his election ads and social media.

Mäkelä says that he understands the reactions of his party’s politicians.

“You must also be able to publicly criticize such activities on social media, as these MPs have done. In that sense, I understand their actions.”

Mäkela was asked if the criticism received by Erämaa was in proportion to how he has acted as a journalist.

“The journalist has an audience of millions of people reading his news, these people [poliitikoilla] has a Twitter audience of a few tens of thousands of followers. This is the relationship we’re going with,” he commented.