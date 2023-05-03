Freedom of speech | Afghan women journalists write their stories anonymously and fear for their lives

The press– and the freedom of speech award of the Finland group of the International Press Institute (IPI), which promotes freedom of expression, has been awarded to the Learning Together network, which relies on the volunteer work of Finnish female journalists.

The network has organized training for more than 500 Afghan women journalists. In addition, Finnish journalists translate and edit texts written by Afghan women journalists. They will be published In the Afghan girl’s gaze blog Suomen Kuvalehti.

“We are of course delighted that the work we have been doing for a long time is appreciated, but above all we hope that with the award women journalists in Afghanistan will not be forgotten and they will receive more attention for their work”, who founded the Learning Together project in 2009 Eeva Koskinen says.

At first as an on-site trainer and now as a journalist working as a blog producer in Finland Shakiba with Adil there are fresh greetings from an Afghan journalist whose name cannot be mentioned in this story for security reasons.

“It is vital that our work is supported so that we can write and send things to the world. If the support stops, the result will be complete silence.”

Female journalists train in a television studio in Kabul.

In these there is no exaggeration in the words.

It can be difficult for a Finn to understand what kind of conditions journalists currently work in Afghanistan – if they are able to work at all. The profession of a journalist has never been considered suitable for a woman, because in media houses women work with strange men. In addition, for example, the evening shifts of a news reporter are considered unsuitable for women. Female journalists are not valued, so they do not have access to those in power.

When the Taliban came back to power in August 2021, the plight of women only increased. Most of them became unemployed and the most outspoken and visible of them were put in danger. As many of them had been breadwinners for their families, they are currently living in poverty and suffering from many problems.

At the moment, for example, a journalist trainer who cooperated with the Finns has to hide in the countryside. She is constantly changing homes because she is not only afraid for herself, but also for her daughters. The Taliban has even kidnapped girls as young as ten years old as child brides.

First and the most important principle in the work of Afghan journalists writing in Finland is safety. Journalist Adil, who has lived in Finland for twelve years, acts as their first contact person. He comes up with ideas together with journalists and edits finished texts.

“When journalists have sent their story to me without their name, they immediately delete it. They also don’t know about each other and don’t keep in touch with each other,” says Adil.

“If they need to get a picture of a place where it’s dangerous to move, they take it with their phone from the car so they can get away quickly,” says Adil. Such news photos were wanted, for example, when the Ministry of Women’s Affairs was abolished and the “Ministry of Promoting Virtues and Resisting Evil” was established in its place.

If, despite all precautions, the journalists’ tools or stories end up in the hands of the authorities, they will never say that they are writing stories in Finland.

Learning The Together network was founded in 2009.

Acting Director of the UN Women’s Fund Koskinen, who was the executive director and chairman of the Women’s Journalists Association, met by chance in Afghanistan a colleague who had a proposal. Could journalists who grew up in Finland, the golden land of education, teach work to Afghans?

“Many of them had studied the field at university, but the teaching there was poor and theoretical,” says Koskinen.

However, as the name of the project suggests, it was not about one-sided learning. Finns also familiarized themselves with the culture and studied on their own.

“We really didn’t go there as Nordic feminists with flags flying that now, sisters, we brought you freedom,” Koskinen recalls.

“The projects and training were planned together. The Finnish journalists designed them largely according to the wishes of the Afghan journalists,” says Adil.

It was not easy, because Finns and Afghans lacked a common language. During the project, however, learning materials in Dari have been produced and eight female Afghan journalists have been trained as further trainers.

The first meeting of Adil and Koskinen in the same year was like a scene from an agent movie. Adil had made a documentary film about women activists and was afraid that he would never get out of the country. The women agreed to meet in the park, where Adil slyly pushed a plastic bag of films to Koskinen.

“I smuggled them to Finland among my underwear,” Koskinen recalls.

Twenty years ago, however, Afghanistan was a hopeful time. The women founded magazines and radio channels, Adil too had gone to Finland to learn.

However, he began to fear for his life, was able to leave the country with the help of the UN and received asylum in Finland.

“ The “Ministry of Promotion of Virtues and Resistance to Evil” was established to replace the Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs The nine-year funding for the Learning Together project ended in 2017. Since then, the project’s activists have continued to keep in touch with Afghan women journalists and organized work opportunities for them with Suomen Kuvalehti. In addition, an effort has been made to highlight the inconsolable situation of journalists in public and to decision-makers.

“Nevertheless, Finland has not actively evacuated them, and the government has not brought a proposal to the parliament for a humanitarian visa, which would make it possible to help Afghan female journalists as well as persecuted Russian journalists,” they remind.

The International Press Institute IPI, which awards the Freedom of Speech Award, hopes that Finland’s future government will promote the introduction of humanitarian visas and other measures that would allow Finland to help journalists whose lives are in danger.

“When I’ve seen how terribly difficult conditions people live, sometimes I get terribly annoyed by our unnecessary chatter here. But what speaks to me the most is that the world is now so unstable that all it takes is one gig and we’re in the same boat. There was also a time in Kabul when journalism teachers wore miniskirts and sat carefree in street cafes. Unfortunately, such a back pack is not that amazing,” says Koskinen.