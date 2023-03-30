Freedom of speech | A US journalist was arrested for espionage in Russia – the US condemns “in the strongest possible way”

The FSB suspects The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich of spying for the US government. The journalist denies the espionage accusations.

Economic magazine Editor of The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich has been arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia, according to Russian news agencies, including Interfax.

According to news agencies, the Russian security service FSB arrested the journalist on suspicion of espionage. According to the Russian NGO OVD-info, according to the information, Gershkovich would have disappeared between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The FSB suspects Gershkovich of espionage for the US government, according to news agencies. According to the FSB, Gershkovich had been instructed “from the US side” to gather information about “one of the companies of the military defense complex”. No evidence was presented for the claim.

“A foreigner was arrested in Yekaterinburg while he was trying to obtain classified information,” the FSB stated, according to the news agency AFP.

Gershkovich said at a court hearing held in Moscow on Thursday that he is not guilty of espionage charges, Reuters reports.

At the same court session, Gershkovich was ordered to be held in custody pending a preliminary investigation until May 29. According to media reports, Gershkovich could face a 20-year prison sentence if convicted of espionage.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed on Thursday evening that he was “deeply concerned” about the journalist’s arrest. The Biden administration has been in contact with the Gershkovich family and the Russian administration, Reuters reports.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the United States would condemn Gershkovich’s arrest in the strongest possible terms.

“We also condemn the Russian regime’s continuous attempts to suppress journalists and press freedom,” Jean-Pierre said.

The United States urges all its citizens to leave Russia immediately.

Russian spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova comment on the capture on Telegram. According to Zaharova, Gershkovich’s actions in Yekaterinburg “were not related to journalism”. Later in the press conference, he added that he believed that the FSB would make public its information about the journalist’s alleged spying.

Reporters Without Borders organization saidthat Gershkovich had investigated the Russian mercenary company Wagner.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov told the media that according to his information, Gershkovich was caught “in the act”.

“I repeat once more: it is not about suspicion, but about the fact that he was caught in the act,” Peskov said.

Peskov warned the United States against targeting Russian journalists. According to Peskov, foreign journalists have no reason to worry in Russia.

“Of course, those engaged in normal journalistic activities will continue their work if they have a valid accreditation. There won’t be any problems with that,” Peskov added.

Suppliers and the vice president of the union of workers in the media sector Sofia Rusova disagrees.

“Of course it’s not true,” Rusova commented on the matter to HS from Russia. He says that journalists are in great danger in Russia when working on topics dealing with “military special operations”.

Rusova believes Gershkovich’s espionage charges are fabricated. Their purpose is to create political pressure and trade.

“It seems to me that he was taken hostage for political interests.”

Rusova does not believe that human rights defenders will be allowed to visit Gershkovich or that he will receive information about the progress of his legal process.

At the moment several US citizens are detained in Russia, and the two countries have carried out several high-profile prisoner exchanges over the past year, AFP writes.

In December, the United States and Russia exchanged prisoners in which the American basketball star Brittney Griner traded for a notorious arms dealer To Viktor Buti.

Ex-Marine Accused of Espionage Paul Whelan has been imprisoned in Russia since 2018. Whelan has been sentenced to sixteen years in prison.

For Gershkovich, it is too early to talk about a prisoner exchange, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, according to the Russian state news agency Ria. According to Ryabkov, the exchange of prisoners has usually been discussed for people who have already received a sentence, and according to him, the first thing to do is to monitor how Gershkovich’s situation progresses.

It is the first time in Russia that a foreign journalist has been accused of espionage, he says Yevgeny Smirnovwho is a lawyer for the Russian human rights organization Pervyi otdel.

“This has never happened in Russia before. There have been two treason charges against Russian journalists – Grigori Paskoa and Ivan Safronov – against. But the espionage case against a foreign journalist is a new feature in my opinion,” says Smirnov.

Smirnov does not believe that Gershkovich will be part of the prisoner exchange anytime soon.

“There are currently too many people in Russia who should be replaced [vankienvaihdossa]. — There are a lot of arrested foreigners – more than there are well-known Russians arrested in other countries,” Smirnov said For Vjorstka mediawhich follows social and political affairs in Russia.

Smirnov believes that Gershkovich will soon be transferred to Lefortovo prison in Moscow.

31 years old Gershkovich had worked in the country for several years under media accreditation approved by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He specializes in Russia, Ukraine and the Soviet Union.

The Wall Street Journal comment that he was very concerned about the safety of his editor. The newspaper strongly denied the FSB’s claim that Gershkovich had spied for the United States.

Before joining the WSJ, Gershkovich worked for the news agency AFP in Moscow.

According to AFP, Gershkovich’s family moved from Russia to the United States when Gershkovich was a child.

Adjustment 30.3. 12:15 p.m.: Gershkovich was not arrested with the authorization of the Russian Foreign Ministry. He worked under the accreditation approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.