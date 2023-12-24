Freedom of speech | A practice grenade was thrown at the BBC's Russian-language service's pre-Christmas party in Riga

No one was injured in the incident and the grenade launcher fled the scene.

Broadcasting company The BBC's Russian-language service's Christmas party was interrupted the night before Saturday in a bar in the center of Riga, when an unidentified man threw a practice grenade into the restaurant hall and fled the scene. The newspaper tells about it Novaya Gazeta Europa.

Latvian police were at the scene at night. According to initial reports, no one was injured in the incident.

Novaya According to the newspaper, the editor's party was going on in the Čē bar in the center of Riga at eleven o'clock in the evening, when a man entered and threw a grenade at the feet of the partygoers. There were almost no other customers in the restaurant except the BBC editorial team.

According to the newspaper, the explosive was a training version of the Soviet-made RGD-5 hand grenade.

The man who threw the grenade fled the scene in a black BMW passenger car, the registration number of which was recorded by the people present. Čē bar was their Facebook page closed on the eve.

Russia blocked access to the BBC's Russian-language pages in March of last year on the grounds of “extremist activity and inciting mass unrest”. Delivery quickly moved to Latvia.