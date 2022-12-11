Most of the animals bred for experiments are not used but killed. It is disputed whether this is punishable – public prosecutors are currently examining this, researchers are unsure.

In the debate about animal experiments, the animals that are not used but killed have hardly played a role so far. Image: Getty

MMice, rabbits or zebrafish – millions of vertebrates are bred in Germany every year for experimental purposes. They are intended to contribute to the understanding of fundamental biological phenomena, to test new medicines or to research social behavior. Around two million animals are used for experiments every year – significantly more are bred without being able to be used. This is how the majority are killed, often shortly after birth.

It is unavoidable that too many animals are bred: if a research project requires so-called “knockout” mice with a specific genetic mutation, only a small proportion of the offspring usually have them. If several genes are to be modified, the proportion of suitable animals becomes smaller and smaller. It is also unclear how many offspring are born, the number of young animals born per litter varies. In some experiments, only animals of one sex are used, in others some animals cannot be used for scheduling reasons – and in maintenance breeding some of the young animals are not required. In addition, exceptional situations such as the pandemic can occur: According to media reports, some laboratories in the USA, for example, killed hundreds of animals because otherwise they could hardly have been cared for and used for experiments due to the upcoming lockdowns.