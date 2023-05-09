Freedom of religion | European Court of Human Rights: Name lists of Jehovah’s Witnesses were found to be illegal

While going door to door, Jehovah’s Witnesses have collected people’s names, addresses and information about their family relationships. According to EIT, the lists were found to be illegal.

In its December 2018 decision, the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) considered that the lists were illegal, as there was no consent of the subjects to make them. According to the EIT, the Supreme Court’s decision did not violate the religious freedom of Jehovah’s Witnesses.