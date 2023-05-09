Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Freedom of religion | European Court of Human Rights: Name lists of Jehovah’s Witnesses were found to be illegal

May 9, 2023
in World Europe
While going door to door, Jehovah’s Witnesses have collected people’s names, addresses and information about their family relationships. According to EIT, the lists were found to be illegal.

European The Human Rights Court (EIT) today gave its decision on the name lists collected by Jehovah’s Witnesses. It is about the lists that Jehovah’s Witnesses have made in connection with their preaching work. They have included, among other things, people’s names, addresses and information about their family relationships.

In its December 2018 decision, the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) considered that the lists were illegal, as there was no consent of the subjects to make them. According to the EIT, the Supreme Court’s decision did not violate the religious freedom of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

