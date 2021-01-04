The Australian journalist and whistleblower, persecuted for more than ten years, faces 175 years in prison if he is brought to justice across the Atlantic. The US authorities have not digested his revelations on Iraq, Afghanistan and a number of files which they consider to be the preserve of the secret services.

The case illustrates the efforts made by Washington, London and many European capitals, including Paris, to crack down on journalists and whistleblowers, “guilty” of disseminating so-called sensitive information on states or multinationals. An extradition of Assange, followed by a condemnation to a final embastissement in the United States, would constitute one of the most terrible blows to the freedom of the press in recent years.

Julian Assange, who was arrested by British police in April 2019 after having to leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he had been a refugee since 2012, has been imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement in the high security quarters of the Belmarsh prison. Washington’s extradition request has been examined since June 2019 by the British courts. The main argument developed by the US administration consists in criminalizing its action, assimilating it to espionage, ” high treason “ or the endangerment of informants from the intelligence services in the countries where they operate. By virtue of a strategy that aims to carefully dispossess him of his role as a journalist. This allows exemption from the 1st Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, which formally guarantees freedom of investigation to men and women of the press.

“The very future of journalism is at stake”

Julian Assange, tracked down for years, has become an enemy of the reason of State of Washington and its Western vassals, because he had the courage to denounce the other side of a scene as criminal as liberticide. Like other whistleblowers, persecuted, hunted down, like Edward Snowden, still forced into exile in Moscow. With the Assange affair, “The very future of journalism is at stake”, points out, rightly, Rebecca Vincent, one of the leaders of Reporters Without Borders. Along with other labor and professional organizations around the world, the association has gathered thousands of signatures in a petition to extract Assange from the arbitrariness of complicit states. Transmitted to 10 Downing Street, the document has not even received an acknowledgment from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“His life is in danger”, declared in early December, in an open letter, the UN rapporteur against torture, Nils Melzer, asking the US president still in office to pardon Julian Assange. He has not “Never been an enemy of the American people”, he specified in his letter, adding: “His organization, WikiLeaks, fights secrecy and corruption around the world and, therefore, acts in the public interest of both the American people and all of humanity. ” Donald Trump did not follow up. Could hope come from the new president of the United States, Joe Biden? Nothing is less sure. It was the Obama administration that indeed initiated the prosecution of Assange. And then Vice President Biden was one of the spearheads. Presenting in 2010 before the cameras of the NBC channel the procedure initiated by the US justice, the one who will become president of the United States in a few days had then denied any quality of journalist to Assange: “This man is a high-tech terrorist” he exclaimed, presenting him as an individual with “Does things that have harmed, endangered the life and profession of certain people” and “Complicated the conduct of our business with our allies and friends.” The disclosure of one of the darkest episodes in the conduct of the invasion of Iraq is at the center of the relentlessness of successive US administrations and their hatred as tenacious as it is bipartisan. On WikiLeaks, founded in 2006 by the young information and computer enthusiast, revelations prohibited to the knowledge of the general public very quickly began to circulate.

A harsh light on the military reality in Iraq and Afghanistan

In early April 2010, the site managed to obtain a classified video of the US military. Shot from the onboard camera of a helicopter in operation in Iraq, it reveals the killing perpetrated on 18 civilians, including two journalists working for the Reuter agency. A little later, a black van approaches the scene to try to come to the aid of the wounded. The chopper then sets off again to the massacre, without even, this time, requesting the authorization of the staff. Other men are killed, two children are injured. On the document, we hear a US soldier laughing after the shooting. One of them says: “After all, it’s their fault if they take their children to war grounds…” Also in 2010, WikiLeaks will succeed, associated with several titles in the international press, to publish tens of thousands of other documents throwing a harsh light on the reality of the military occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2011, it is largely to WikiLeaks that we owe the denunciation of the treatment of prisoners locked up on the US base at Guantanamo, encysted on Cuban territory. Procedures totally free from the law, a reign of arbitrariness with a medieval flavor, proven practices of torture are revealed to the public.

Target of state harassment, Julian Assange will also be the target of attacks on his private life. He was accused in 2010 of a double rape and brought to Swedish justice. No proof will ever be provided and the lawsuits will eventually be dropped. But psychological pressures do not fail to accumulate on the shoulders of the founder of WikiLeaks. Released on bail, he found refuge in June 2012, in London, at the Embassy of Ecuador, the country of progressive President Rafael Correa being one of the few nations to offer asylum to the famous whistleblower. His isolation and harassment will increase. London having refused him any right of passage under penalty of sending him back to prison, Assange is only free within the four walls of the embassy.

In 2013, a transgender US military officer Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning, who was behind the transmission of many secret US military documents in Iraq, will be sentenced to thirty-five years in prison before Obama decides on his early release. And an espionage investigation is launched against WikiLeaks. In the summer of 2016, the site published a series of emails obtained by hacking members of the Democratic Party, which revealed the murky game of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate, using her prerogatives as secretary. state to handle blackmail and other petty political arrangements through the Clinton Foundation. The leadership of the Democratic Party will draw additional resentment towards Assange, accused of nothing less than playing Trump’s game.