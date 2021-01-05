Does this bode well for the coming year? British justice announced Monday at noon that it refused the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States. The founder of WikiLeaks, prosecuted for “espionage”, risked some 175 years in prison. The deterioration of his state of health, in particular mental, with the duly identified risk of suicide of the famous computer scientist-journalist, is invoked by judge Vanessa Baraitser to justify the negative response to the US authorities. Assange has crossed the line of the unbearable when it comes to persecution. Suffering continuous harassment from Washington for more than ten years, he was first forced into “forced confinement” in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had found asylum in 2012 before being there. expelled in April 2019 by the new strongman of Quito, Lenin Moreno, who does not want to refuse anything to Uncle Sam. He was immediately embastellated by the United Kingdom, isolated in a dead end of the upper district security of Belmarsh prison.

Very disappointed public censors

The judgment was greeted with an explosion of joy from the demonstrators gathered in front of the court. Julian Assange’s struggle for freedom “Is also that of the freedom of the press”, insisted the representatives of various unions and professional journalists present, who have been warning for weeks on the importance of this fight. An extradition to the United States would have been another success for public or private censors, wishing to maintain the reason of state and / or multinationals everywhere in the world, out of the reach of the investigations of journalists and the revelations of whistleblowers.

WikiLeaks has disseminated hundreds of thousands of information revealing to the general public the method or the terrible crimes of the US occupation army in Iraq or Afghanistan, the internments disengaged from any respect for the rights of “suspected” suspects of terrorism in the Guantanamo camp or the embezzlement of several American political leaders, such as Hillary Clinton. A capital sin for successive political leaderships in the United States. Donald Trump has remained deaf to the requests for pardon formulated by the United Nations rapporteur on torture. As for Joe Biden, who will become president in a few days, he was the one who opened hostilities against Assange in 2010, calling him “High-tech terrorist”.

Monday’s success remains to be confirmed. The United States, who have made it known that they are “Extremely disappointed”, should appeal the decision. The various European capitals have remained very discreet. Starting with London, where Boris Johnson refused to acknowledge receipt of petitions issued by organizations present, Monday, on the steps of the court. A special mention can be attributed to the France of Emmanuel Macron, who totally ignored the trial and its issues. The only one to save the honor was Berlin, with German authorities pointing out that even after Brexit the UK would still be “Bound by the European Convention on Human Rights”. And in the Bundestag a cross-party group has been created, called “Freedom for Julian Assange”.

The surprise came from the other side of the Atlantic, Mexico finding the courage yesterday to ask, through the voice of its president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, “The release of Julian Assange to offer him political asylum”.