Freedom of expression Young people seem to know what it’s all about, but the phenomenon is foreign to the courts – making bullying lawsuits more difficult now

In its resolution, the European Parliament considers that unfounded actions even threaten democracy. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court overturned the verdict of journalist Johanna Vehko for insulting the honor of Junes Loka.

When local politician from Oulu Junes Lokka made by a reporter Johanna Vehkoo for reporting a defamation, he did not claim to have done so for his own legal protection. He made the announcement because he thinks Vehkoo is annoying.

So Lokka made the announcement with embarrassment.

Such lawsuits filed for the purpose of teasing or silencing are called Slapp lawsuits. The letter combination comes from the words strategic lawsuits against public participation.

Slapp lawsuits refer to lawsuits designed to silence critical publicity. Slapp lawsuits often target journalists, but also NGOs – or any user of freedom of expression.

Some countries have laws in place to incite so-called harassment or silence lawsuits. They have been regulated in some US states, Canada and Australia, for example.

Now Europe is catching up.

European in november, parliament passed a resolution encouraging member states to take action against slapp lawsuits.

According to the resolution, the phenomenon is worrying because it could have a negative impact on democracy. The aim may be to prevent, for example, the investigation of corruption and other abuses.

According to the Parliament, Slapp lawsuits are becoming more sophisticated and effective. However, they are not identified and cannot be addressed due to the lack of a coherent and comprehensive legal approach by the EU.

Parliament cites as one example Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galician case. When a journalist who exposed elite corruption was assassinated in a car bomb attack in 2017, 47 defamation lawsuits were pending against him.

The aim of the slapp lawsuits is to create an atmosphere of fear in the independent media, Parliament said.

“Slapp lawsuits are deliberately aimed at making litigation expensive, time-consuming and complex for defendants, as well as intimidating targets and depleting their financial and intellectual resources.”

Stateside among others, the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press maintains a database of litigation in the United States in which lawsuits have been dismissed under laws against Slapp lawsuits.

The law was struck by a Arkansas-based gas company, for example, which had filed a defamation lawsuit against an NGO for organizing protests against the company’s pipeline projects.

The Texas couple, meanwhile, received a $ 1 million claim for damages when they wrote a bad review of an animal care company on Yelp. The court dismissed the action under the Slapp Act.

A state senator sued the Kansas City Star court for defamation after the newspaper criticized the senator for statements related to the health insurance system Medicaid. The judge dismissed the action.

The San Francisco Chronicle published a story about a lawyer who had diverted his clients’ money to his own account for $ 3.5 million. The court dismissed the lawyer’s defamation lawsuit.

Nursing homes filed a lawsuit against the law firm after it had published several full-page reports in the local newspaper about possible abuse in local nursing homes.

The court began hearing the case, but in 2019, the Georgia State Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit under the Slapp Lawsuit Act.

European Parliament stated in its resolution that no Member State has legislation to protect people from being the subject of Slapp lawsuits. However, the need is obvious.

Specialist Piritta Koivukoski-Kouhia the ministry says the ministry believes action is needed to identify and combat the Slapp phenomenon and to protect journalists and civil society.

“ “The phenomenon seems to be quite foreign to Finnish courts”

“Everyone agrees that action is needed. It is not yet possible to comment on what the action could be. “

According to Koivukoski-Kouhia, the EU is now trying to find out how well the phenomenon is being identified through a survey of various parties. The phenomenon seems to be quite foreign to Finnish courts, Koivukoski-Kouhia estimates.

“Painting is well recognized in the courts, but this is a little different. Yes, young people seem to know what it’s all about, because Slapp’s lawsuits appear on social media and American TV series, among other things. ”

When planning action, it is a matter of coordinating two things: everyone has the right to have their case heard in court, but on the other hand, unfounded claims must be dismissed.

The prosecution of Johanna Vehkoot, which originated from Junes Loka’s criminal report, received its final seal on Tuesday. The Supreme Court (KKO) overturned Vehko’s verdict.

According to the KKO, Loka’s own public activities, which were also involved in political activities, were such that he had to put up with stronger-than-normal criticism.