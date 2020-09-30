Turkey is currently taking in the largest number of refugees worldwide – but according to the Foreign Office it is doing massive violations of fundamental rights.

The Erdogan government is not squeamish about actual and supposed ones Opponents .

is not squeamish about actual and supposed ones . That also writes that Foreign Office in one confidential paper .

in one . There are fewer complaints in another area in which the country is one important partner is.

In keeping democratic Fundamental rights represents that Foreign Office of the Turkey a damning testimony. “The Turkish constitution guarantees freedom of assembly and association, freedom of expression and freedom of the press. In practice, however, these rights are largely undermined“, It says in the confidential” report on the asylum and deportation-relevant situation “in the country that the German Press Agency (dpa) in Berlin. The Turkish Print– and TV media are in the paper as “Almost completely synchronized” described.

Media censorship in Turkey under Erdogan: A point in the decision-making aid in the asylum procedure

These are regularly prepared by the Foreign Office for the most important countries of origin Situation reports are an important one Decision support in the asylum procedure. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf), Immigration authorities and courts use them to assess the situation in the country of origin. The 31-page current paper is dated August 24th and represents the status of June from.

Close 10,800 Turks applied for asylum in Germany last year. Round every second received protection in this country if one excludes decisions that have been made for purely formal reasons.

Persecution in Turkey: media subscriptions or messengers can be doomed, according to the report

Wen the government in Ankara as supporters of the Gulen movement classifies that must also legal prosecution calculate. According to the report, one is sufficient as an indication subscription certain media, the use of a certain bank or a special one Communication app. Turkey makes the Islamic preacher living in the USA Fethullah Gülen for the coup attempt from 2016 responsible.

According to the Foreign Office, Turkey also keeps an eye on critics abroad. “It can be assumed that Turkish bodies Government opponent, including in particular (also supposed) PKK and Gülen supporters abroad spy, just as they observe the activities of associations registered in Germany. ”The Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK is in Turkey as Terrorist organization classified and in Germany forbidden.

Erdogan government: Justice according to the Federal Foreign Office “largely dysfunctional”

In general, the Turkish judiciary is quickly at hand with terrorist allegations, says the report. Even “public criticism of the actions of the Turkish security forces in the Kurdish regions of south-eastern Turkey” could constitute terrorist propaganda. The judiciary is called “Largely dysfunctional” and partly politically influenced. “In addition, individual Judge after controversial decisions suspended or (punished) transferredWhereupon other judges came to a politically opportune result against the same defendants. “

The Federal Foreign Office has a milder assessment of the situation Migrants – Turkey houses loudly UN refugee agency UNHCR worldwide the most refugees and is a difficult but important partner for the EU in migration policy. According to official information, there are currently barely living there four million registered refugees, including 3.6 million Syrians who enjoy temporary protection.

According to the report, the authorities are overburdened when it comes to examining non-Syrian applications on a case-by-case basis. Registered refugees are entitled to medical supplies and are allowed in principle work. In practice, however, this is so difficult that most of them only work illegally, they say.

Pro asylum on the situation under the Erdogan government: “Turkey is a black box”

The Foreign Office refers to reports by Human rights organizations to Abuse of refugees by security forces and by being forced to sign a declaration of voluntary departure, but notes: “It is not apparent that this is a systematic practice. UNHCR tends to evaluate Turkey’s refugee policy positively, also in an international comparison. “

The refugee organization Pro asylum sees it completely differently. “Turkey is a black box when it comes to dealing with those seeking protection,” complains Managing Director Günter Burkhardt. In general, human rights organizations in Turkey are also under state pressure, which makes their work more difficult. “It is scandalous that Germany and the EU entrust such an unjust regime with those seeking protection,” said Burkhardt. “The Turkish authorities barely give refugees the opportunity to register. This means they remain illegally and are permanently threatened with deportation. ”Turkey is not a constitutional state. This also affects refugees. (dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.