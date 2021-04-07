Freedom of expression The hit app Clubhouse made people in Iraq and Egypt talk about taboos like honor killings and sexuality, but can freedom continue?

At least Oman, Jordan and China have already banned the chat app. The charm of novelty makes people careless, the researcher estimates.

7.4. 19:51

Celebrities and Clubhouse, marketed by startup investors, has found an audience for freedom of expression in the Arab world. In the conservative and religious countries of the Middle East, the Clubhouse is not nestled by the rich as the United States but by the liberal. They discuss things in the app that are not discussed face to face. These include, for example, sexual orientation and honor killings.

According to the news agency Reuters. The news agency rightly asks how the free debate can continue – Oman and Jordan banned the app in March.

For the time being, Clubhouse is a voice-only application that works only on iPhone devices, creating chat rooms focusing on different themes. Users include, for example Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Friends of the app praise how it dismantles social hierarchies and makes its users more equal in the app than they would be anywhere else in everyday life.

Iraqis For example, there is a chat room called Feminism and Homosexuality in Iraq. It has dispelled prejudices and misconceptions about, for example, the fact that homosexuality is associated with pedophilia and the question of whether Islam and LGBT culture are at odds. According to Reuters, despite differing views, the reasoned debate has been conducted in a respectful tone.

When one woman stated that she could never accept homosexuality as a normal thing, the transgender replied to her that she didn’t need it as long as she respected them.

In Egypt, for example, the Clubhouse is discussing a legal reform that will have an impact on women’s rights.

“We are living in 2021 and still in Egypt a woman is not allowed to travel without the permission of her father or husband. Shameful, ”said an Egyptian woman in a room that had just been set up to discuss law reform.

Another room was set up to discuss honor killings when one woman fell victim to a homicide after a man was seen at her home.

“What miracle does that have to do with honor? Is it really moral to throw a woman down from the balcony of her home, ”asked one female user.

Many similar topics and opinions are still taboo in the Middle East. The Clubhouse has existed to encourage their demolition.

The different thing then is whether breaking taboos is safe.

Marc Owen Jones is an Assistant Professor of Digital Society Issues. Jones, who works at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar, murmured to Reuters that Clubhouse’s honeymoon in the Middle East could end when app download volumes just continue to grow.

“The charm of novelty creates situations where people say things they wouldn’t normally say because they are afraid of state reactions,” Jones said. He estimates that a few cases where states would interfere with people’s speeches would have immediate chilling effects.

“People are lowering their protection and may forget that the political context in which they live, however, has not changed.”

The UAE may have already intervened in the Clubhouse. Users have recently reported a significant connection failure and that the application can only be used with a VPN connection. A VPN recycles its user’s network traffic through an additional, often overseas, access point.

It is possible that the United Arab Emirates authorities have blocked the operation of the Clubhouse on its networks or otherwise slowed down and complicated its network traffic.

Reuters did not reach the UAE Network Traffic Authority to comment on the matter.

Oman esti application in March on the grounds that it did not have an operating license. The Jordanian authorities soon followed suit, saying they would take “similar measures”. Reuters did not reach representatives of the Jordanian Ministry of Communications.

Social media trainer at the American University of Cairo, the capital of Egypt Fady Ramzy estimates to Reuters that the popularity of the app in the Middle East worries authorities, as the Arab Spring, which caused revolutions ten years ago, is still fresh in memory.

In Arab Spring, crowds demanding change took particular advantage of Facebook, and the upheavals that shook the Middle East are remembered as the world’s first “some revolutions.”

Middle East countries are not the only ones. China blocked the Clubhouse in February after thousands of people living in mainland China joined discussions on topics that the Chinese administration thought were forbidden. Reuters lists the Uighur oppression and Xinjiang labor camps, Taiwan independence and the Hong Kong Security Act.

China was followed by Thailand and Indonesia. They warned Clubhouse users against breaking the law. Indonesia threatened to ban the Clubhouse altogether.