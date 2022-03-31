Freedom of expression Russia’s censorship agency was tasked with eradicating porn and drug sites, but now it is shutting down free media – and volunteers are rivaling the number of reports

According to the researcher, the censorship agency has moved towards controlling the thinking of the entire nation.

Bridge another milestone in Russia’s gloomy freedom of expression week, with the last independent newspaper, Novaya Gazeta announced on Monday suspension of operations during the war in Ukraine.

The reason was warnings from the supervisory agency Roskomnazdor. Among other things, they have been forced to quit, among other things radio station Eho Moskvy and the TV channel Dožd. Also on the Meduza website access is denied From Russia.

For, in fact, Roskomnadzor is a censorship agency that oversees that the Russian media does not spread “false information” about the Russian army or the war in Ukraine.

In In the early years of Roskomnadzor, founded in 2008, media warnings were still sporadic. According to Meduza in 2009, for example, Roskomnadzor pointed out a history channel of factual distortion in a World War II program.

Russia established a famous “blacklist” of banned websites in 2012. Initially, Roskomnadzor focused on eradicating material depicting the sexual exploitation of children and content referring to drugs and suicide. Soon it also began to incite “extremism” and opposition.

In 2017, the agency banned the use of an encrypted VPN connection and a dark network in Russia. Officially, the reason was the prevention of crime, but at the same time the independent access to information for many Russians was limited.

In very recent years, the Censorship Agency has begun to seriously silence critical voices. For example, an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin the anti-corruption FBK Foundation was defined as an extremist organization last year.

machinery took further rounds when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. The media received precise instructions that this was a “special military operation” and not an attack or war.

Failure to comply with the rules may result in a site shutdown at worst.

Roskomnadzorin on the list of banned sites there were nearly 578,000 entries on Thursday. There are many, for example, pornography sites and online casinos, but increasingly also news sites.

The agency’s priorities have shifted towards controlling the thinking of the entire nation, says the university lecturer and media researcher Saara Ratilainen From the University of Tampere.

Saara Ratilainen

Roskomnadzor is an authority under the Ministry, so its field of activity is always bound by the law governing the transmission of information. According to Ratilainen, the starting point is usually Russia’s security-related arguments, such as the “extremism law”, which has sought to drive the country’s opposition narrow.

“Looks like we’re ready to go far and wide”

Usually a court or prosecutor’s office orders a site to be closed, after which it is Roskomnadzor’s responsibility to enforce the block.

In addition, the Agency receives information from voluntary whistleblowers. One of them is the Kremlin-friendly Media Guard Group, or “Media Guards”, which also maintains a list of the top ten most deserving whistleblowers on its website. The members of the group compete with each other for who closes the pages they report the most.

Online communication control began to receive more attention in Russia during the 2012 presidential protests when the president Vladimir Putin was elected for a third term Dmitry Medvedev after. The opposition used the internet successfully to mobilize protests, so it had to be addressed.

Today, Roskomnadzor is an active player in the field of political communication in Russia.

“It seems that we are ready to go quite far and to the end,” says Saara Ratilainen, referring to the downsizing of social media and the press.

“Even this development has given indications that there is still a desire to leave gaps and porosity in total control.”

For example Facebook’s parent company Meta’s ban does not include the messaging app Whatsapp, which has millions of users in Russia. Likewise, Youtube and Telegram are very popular and still in action.

“ “The situation of the Russian-speaking Telegram is very much alive.”

“Youtube has become very important in Russia in recent years. It has a wide range of uses and a large number of independent players who independently produce news media-type content. ”

Ratilainen says that Youtube’s liberals and critical content producers in Russia expect that the platform can be closed at any moment.

This week in Roskomnadzor threatened Google fines if the company-owned Youtube does not remove content from Ukrainian far-right groups from the Right Sector and From the Azov Regiment. The Kremlin is using factions as an excuse for an attack on Ukraine that Putin wants to “cleanse the Nazis”.

Roskomnadzor tried to defeat Telegram in 2018, but failed. The agency was unable to block its operation, even though the ban was in place for two years. Even the information channels of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the coroner were in use at the time.

According to the agency, the ban was lifted in 2020 because of the Russian founder of Telegram Pavel Durov agreed to work together to eradicate “terrorism and extremism”.

Telegram according to Ratilainen, was not previously significant as a mass media platform, but has rather been used for activism and ordinary communication. Similarly, the use of Tiktok has expanded in Russia, although its operations are also being restricted.

Censorship forces users to creative solutions. Uncertainty has led to migration between platforms.

“From Youtube and especially Instagram, players are moving to Telegram, where they are re-creating themselves and thinking about how Telegram could be used to influence communication or information. The situation of the Russian-speaking Telegram is very much alive. ”