Freedom of expression Reporters may never have been as cramped as they are now after Russia drives down its independent media, says director of freedom of expression organization

Russian journalists have fled to Latvia, Lithuania, Georgia, Poland and Turkey, for example, but not everyone can leave. Another big problem is how to do journalism about Russia outside of Russia.

The Russians journalists are now fleeing abroad. Because working in Russia has been made so difficult, many see it as their only chance to leave their home country.

Exact information on how many Russian journalists have left and to which countries is difficult to obtain at the moment, as many keep a low profile so far.

“The headquarters of Reporters Without Borders in Paris are constantly looking for ways to get in touch with them, and the journalists themselves are looking for ways to continue their work,” says the chairman of the Finnish Association. Yrsa Grüne-Luoma.

“Some of the journalists left in Russia have changed professions.”

Grüne-Luoma does not rule out the possibility that Russian journalists have also come to Finland.

“So far no one has contacted us. If and when someone does that, of course we will try to support him to the best of our ability, ”he says.

Expert in International Affairs of the Association of Journalists Salla Nazarenko according to them there are already in Finland.

“There are Russian journalists in Finland too, I know that. But people have a bit of a feeling that they keep their heads down because no one knows what follows. If not for those so close to you. ”

"As Novaya Gazeta also said earlier, even if the whole media moves away from Russia, how do you do journalism when it deals with Russia. That is a terrible problem for them, "says Salla Nazarenko.

It, where According to Nazarenko, journalists from Russia are largely dependent on visa issues and money, ie where they can settle economically and how to get out of the country.

“There is a clear escape from the country, but it is not very organized and it is affected by many things,” Nazarenko says.

“Russian journalists have gone to Latvia, Georgia, Poland, Lithuania, Istanbul, Armenia and even Uzbekistan, but less there. The flight routes are such that you can easily fly from Moscow to Kazakhstan, but no one wants to work there. ”

Turkey and Georgia, for example, may not be safe countries for Russian journalists at the moment.

Nazarenko recalls that almost not everyone can leave Russia, even if they want to.

For example, both online media Meduza and Radio Liberty operate on correspondent networks.

“Although Meduza’s main activity is in Riga, will they be able to evacuate and protect all their correspondents,” Nazarenko ponders.

According to Nazarenko, some Russian independent media are planning to open a new office and operations in another country.

Something there is already movement, as a new website is being set up in Tallinn to provide news about Russia.

Swedish Bonnier News said on Monday that it would set up an independent foundation that would start running a Russian-language newspaper in Tallinn. It tells about this, among other things Swedish Dagens Media. The editors of the news site also want to be mainly Russian.

The editor-in-chief of the magazine is an already recruited Russian journalist and former editor-in-chief of Esquire Russia Filipp Bakhtin. There are also plans to hire ten suppliers initially.

“We intend to create a precondition for a Russian-language, cross-platform website to tell the truth about the war to Russians in Russia and abroad,” Di Group’s Business Director Peter Fellman says Dagens to the Media.

“The challenge will be to reach the Russians, especially in Russia.”

Those who stay Russia to do the work of a journalist, have to think about how much they dare to write.

“If Russia was previously declared a foreign agent, then the activities of the media were monitored. Now it has expanded so that if you are even an accountant or just in some support role in some declared media and you are not producing any content, you are no longer safe. In other words, the goal is to make the job impossible in every way, ”says Nazarenko.

Grüne-Luoma has once worked in China and the Balkan War, for example. He does not remember that journalists have ever been as cramped as Russia has now pushed the media. It is difficult to find a point of reference.

According to Nazarenko, the development of the Cold War was in many ways slower.

“Even if it had been said a month ago what the situation is in Russia now, it would have been really hard to believe. This pace and scale is truly exceptional, ”says Nazarenko.

Both Grüne-Luoma and Nazarenko consider it likely that a Russian-language free media network such as Radio Free Europe will emerge in Europe.

Radio Free Europe is a U.S. Congress-funded organization that broadcasts in Eastern and Southeastern Europe, Russia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East. Its aim is to promote democratic values ​​and institutions by covering the news in countries where the free press is repressed or under development.

“I think this situation will inevitably lead to it. At least if the war continues and the laws continue, then a new kind of information curtain will land and all information independent of Russia will come from abroad in the future. That’s what it takes and we’re slowly moving towards it organically, ”says Nazarenko.