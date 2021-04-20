Freedom of expression Organization: Violence faced by journalists increased during the corona pandemic

In relative terms, the situation of suppliers has deteriorated the most in Europe, according to Reporters Without Borders.

International Reporters Without Borders says violence against journalists has increased during the corona pandemic. The organization will publish its annual World Press Freedom Index on Tuesday.

In relative terms, the situation of journalists has deteriorated the most in Europe, where dozens of journalists have been attacked in Germany, for example. There are only 12 countries left in the top group when Germany fell out of the crowd. In Germany, supporters of extremism and conspiracy theories have targeted violent attacks on journalists.

The best countries in the index are Norway, Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

Improvements have taken place in Africa, for example, where Burundi, Sierra Leone and Mali have taken long steps towards effective freedom of expression.