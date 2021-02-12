Insult the king of Spain or to any member of the Crown will no longer be punished with imprisonment. And neither will those who exalt terrorism or hurt the religious sentiments of some creed go to jail.

That is the intention of the coalition government of Pedro Sánchez, who announced that he intends to modify the Spanish Penal Code so that those known as “Crimes of expression”Stop purging yourself in a dungeon.

“We have been arguing for a long time that it was necessary to introduce reforms in the Penal Code to prevent international organizations, including the European Court of Human Rights, from condemning Spain for the criminalization of crimes of opinion that involved abusive interference in the exercise of freedom of expression and ideological freedom ”, he tells Clarín Gerardo Pisarello, the Tucumán jurist who is first secretary of the Board of the Congress of Deputies of Spain and teaches Constitutional Law at the University of Barcelona.

The intention to modify the Penal Code was announced days before the deadline for rapper Pablo Hasel to enter prison of his own free will to comply with the nine months sentence -more 30,000 euros of fine- for the crimes of exalting terrorism, insults and slander against the Crown and against the institutions of the State that he would have committed in his tweets and in his songs.

Rapper Pablo Hasel in an act at the University of Lleida, this Wednesday. Photo: EFE

Hasel was convicted, among other statements, for having uploaded his song to his YouTube account Juan Carlos the Bobón and for having referred to the security forces as “Civil Guard torturing or shooting immigrants.”

He has until this Friday to appear to serve his sentence. “Today at 20:00 the deadline for voluntarily entering prison ends,” Hasel commented on his Twitter account this Friday. It would be an unworthy humiliation to go on my own foot before such an unjust sentence. They will have to come to kidnap me. “

Pedro Almodóvar, Joan Manuel Serrat, Javier Bardem and Fernando Trueba, among more than 200 artists, signed a manifesto in which they ask that the rapper be left alone.

“At a time when the monarchy is being publicly criticized for alleged acts of corruption and making jokes about terrorism at a time when it does not exist in Spain, they do not represent a public danger,” says Pasarello, who is also a deputy for Barcelona of En Comú Podem, the Catalan arm of Unidas Podemos, the party led by the second vice president of the government, Pablo Iglesias.

Argentine jurist Gerardo Pisarello, member of Congress in Spain.

“These things, pronounced by an artist, even if they are not shared, should not have a criminal sanction,” adds the Argentine.

The government’s arguments

The curious thing is that the Palacio de la Moncloa announced the initiative of the Ministry of Justice to review the Penal Code this week in an announcement that came from the Secretary of State for Communication at nine o’clock on Monday night.

“The Ministry of Justice will propose a review of crimes related to excesses in the exercise of freedom of expression so that only conduct that clearly involves the creation of a risk to public order or the provocation of some type of violent conduct is punished, with dissuasive penalties, but not deprivation of liberty ”, says the government statement.

And he adds: “The ministry, in its proposal, will consider that those verbal excesses that are committed in the context of artistic, cultural or intellectual manifestations, should remain outside of criminal punishment.”

Relief in the art world

The relief caused by this announcement reached the Reina Sofía Museum where its director, Manuel Borja-Villel, celebrated before Clarion the measure that would exempt him from guilt and charge before the complaint filed against him by the Spanish Association of Christian Lawyers: according to them, the sample The kind cruelty. Leon Ferrari. 100 years that the Reina Sofía inaugurated in December in homage to the Argentine artist and that can be visited until April hurts his religious feelings.

The exhibition of the Argentine León Ferrari in the Reina Sofía Museum, in Madrid, generated a complaint. Photo: EFE

Less than 24 hours after La Moncloa’s statement, Unidos Podemos, partners of Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE in the government coalition, registered in Congress their own bill requesting the repeal of the crimes of insults to the Crown, injuries to the State institutions, glorification of terrorism and crime against religious feelings.

“The Crown is not an institution that is subject to the political scrutiny to which other elected, representative institutions, such as members of the government, are subjected, and yet it is criminally shielded in an excessive way and that is unparalleled in any other monarchy. European Parliament ”, says Pasarello to Clarion.

“This led in practice to the fact that magazines have been hijacked for broadcasting cartoons about the Crown, that public representatives, mayors or political representatives have been sentenced simply for saying that the king was a person who had committed acts of corruption,” he says.

“Our proposal is that only hate crimes remain, which are those that affect groups in vulnerable situations,” added the parliamentarian. That criminal sanctions be maintained when they affect groups, such as migrants, people with diverse sexual orientations. “

“Rapping is not a crime. Tweeting is not terrorism. Expressing ourselves freely is a human right. If you agree, raise your voice and sign! ”Was the campaign launched by Amnesty International to gather support against the conviction of rapper Hasel.

Madrid. Correspondent

CB