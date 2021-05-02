Freedom of expression Laura Arikka, director of the Foundation for the Improvement of Finnish Conversational Culture, received the Freedom of Expression Award: “Important bridge construction work”

Laura Arikka, CEO of the Erätauko Foundation, considers the current culture of social media discussion to be a threat to democracy and freedom of speech.

Freedom of the press and expression The Finnish IPI Committee has promoted the Freedom of Expression Award by the CEO of the Erätauko Foundation Laura Arika. The award was now presented for the first time.

The Committee thanks Arika for her pioneering work in promoting a constructive culture of dialogue based on dialogue.

“Arikka has set an example of how people who think differently are able to exchange ideas equally, safely and without offending each other. In terms of freedom of expression and the realization of open democracy, Arika’s bridge-building work is particularly important in an ever-increasing social climate, ”the foundation explains in its release.

Batch break method The Finnish Independence Celebration Fund was developed at Sitra in 2016–2019.

Its basic idea is simple: It is a constructive method of discussion in which different people from different backgrounds get to share their experiences with each other. Included in the discussion moments is a facilitator who ensures that all parties to the discussion are heard.

Last year, the foundation and other actors trained more than 900 instructors. The method is available to everyone on the Foundation’s website, and has been used by more than 250 operators. More than 57,000 participants have taken part in the discussions.

Our time according to Arika, the culture of conversation is characterized by two threats: social media and hurry.

Everyday life and working life are hectic, so there doesn’t seem to be time for long-term discussions either, Arikka reflects.

At first, many people are afraid that the Batch Break discussions for 3 to 25 people may take up to four hours, Arikka says. In retrospect, however, it has rained praise for the good experience.

Social media, on the other hand, has its own laws. Sharpness brings visibility. Incomplete thoughts should not be posted on Twitter, nor should their ignorance be revealed. Otherwise, you can easily get in the middle of a fuss and be ridiculed.

Arikka states that many do not want to take such risks. Therefore, they refrain from participating in the discussions. We would rather be quiet than mumble.

Statistics also show this. Mightily According to a survey commissioned last year, about one in four Finns does not want to take part in the social debate.

Arikka finds this worrying for democracy. Self-censorship and silence can even be a threat to freedom of speech.

“I don’t think anyone wants to be somehow the next day. It silences people and they are afraid to say something wrong and get ripped off and stuck in the beak. ”

Arikan according to him, disagreement also seems to be difficult to tolerate today. Because of this, things may become personal. The problem itself and the original topic of discussion – whether it be wolves, peat or racism – will be left behind.

“My experience is that human dignity is easily defined on the basis of opinion. An individual is judged on the basis of an individual statement. ”

In part, this triggers a close cancel culture where people, for example, are boycotted for their opinions. However, this is not just a matter of this, but of a broader phenomenon that also affects individuals in their own soma bubbles.

Arikka wonders who will ultimately benefit from being ridiculed for what she says.

“How many people have finally been able to change their minds when they are laughed at and shown on social media how wrong they are?”

Ever however, it is not too late to improve the debate. Arikka states that conversation skills can be practiced and developed throughout life. He considers good interaction skills to be essential civic skills.

“Argumentation and even political satire are needed in a democracy. However, a batch break is another way of having discussions. The societal debate is not just for the well-off or the educated. ”

Freedom of Expression Award The Finnish IPI Committee is an independent organization of media professionals that is part of an international network on freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

The International Press Institute (IPI) in Vienna monitors the implementation of press freedom throughout the world. Its core tasks include reporting violations against journalists and promoting the free and independent work of the press.